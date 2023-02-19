The stock market is reversed as traders defy the Fed and chase risk

The stock market has been turned upside down in 2023 as investors scoff at the Federal Reserve.

JPMorgan’s Marko Kolanovic pointed out that even as monetary policy tightens, investors are still chasing the most speculative stocks.

“There’s an old adage, ‘don’t fight the Fed,’ but that behavior is not just a fight, it’s also a taunt at the Fed,” Kolanovic said.

The stock market has been in turmoil so far in 2023 as risky assets that struggled last year have seen a big comeback, even in the face of continued Federal Reserve rate hikes.

Some of the biggest losers of 2022 like bitcoin, electric vehicle stocks, and stocks of generally unprofitable or struggling companies soared in the first six weeks of 2023. Bitcoin is up 51% since the start of the year, while Tesla and the First Trust Cloud Computing ETFs are up 72% and 17% over the same period.

Meanwhile, the hype is back in full force this year as artificial intelligence captures the imagination of consumers following the successful release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Stocks of companies with even a vague association with AI have surged as investors are overwhelmed by FOMO.

Small cap companies BigBear.ai and Soundhound AI have jumped 491% and 107% respectively since the start of the year. Meanwhile, C3.ai has jumped 117% since the start of the year. None of these companies are profitable, and it’s unclear how they will capitalize on the excitement ChatGPT has generated.

Even meme stocks are back. Names like GameStop (up 16% year-to-date), Bed Bath & Beyond (down 28%, but briefly up more than 120% despite possible impending bankruptcy) and AMC (up 30% since the beginning of the year) are booming despite high risks and few signs of recovery for these companies.

This is the type of investor behavior one expects to see when interest rates are closer to 0% rather than 5%, and it’s particularly odd given the many predictions that a recession is fast approaching.

Similar to the heyday of the meme-equity era, the latest speculative frenzy is once again fueled by retail investors with a growing sense of FOMO. Individual traders are dusting off their 2021 playbook and trying to recreate the magic that sent shares of unprofitable companies skyrocketing.

Retail investors are spending a record $1.5 billion a day buying stocks so far this year, according to data from Vanda Track. And according to JPMorgan’s Marko Kolanovic, “retail activity (volumes) is near an all-time high with over 20% of all market volume coming from retail orders.”

According to Kolanovic, the surge in speculative assets, even as interest rates continue to rise, is tantamount to investors daring Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to react to still-hot asset prices.

“There’s an old adage ‘don’t fight the Fed,’ but this behavior is not just a fight, but a taunt of the Fed with crypto, meme stocks and unprofitable companies responding the better to Fed communications,” Kolanovic wrote in a recent note.

This week, Fed members signaled that more interest rate hikes will likely be needed to tackle inflation, which is still well above its long-term target of 2%. And don’t forget that the Fed is shrinking its balance sheet every month by about $100 billion, essentially sucking liquidity from the markets.

The current trajectory of how investors act in the face of increasingly tight US monetary policy suggests to Kolanovic that a big market volatility event could be imminent.

“Based on historical regressions, the evolution of 2-year interest rates since the [February 1] Fed meeting expected to result in ~5%-10% selling in [the] Nasdaq,” Kolanovic warned. “The risk-reward ratio of holding bonds at this level of short-term returns looks better than stocks since the Great Financial Crisis.”

Kolanovic isn’t the only Wall Street strategist to sound the alarm over the recent behavior of investors bidding on speculative stocks.

Fairlead Strategies founder Katie Stockton told CNBC on Wednesday that investor sentiment has turned “extremely greedy,” primarily evidenced by the recent rise in bitcoin, which is trading at near six-month highs.

“That greedy feeling makes the band fragile,” Stockton said.

And the tape is undoubtedly shaky, as various economic data over the past week have sent stocks down more than 1% on more than one occasion. January CPI data on Tuesday gave way to an initial 1% selloff in the S&P 500 before those losses were reversed. And on Thursday, stocks fell again about 1% on higher-than-expected inflation readings from the producer price index.

But what could ultimately break this “fragile” band is the Fed’s reaction to incoming data and speculative investment behavior.

On Thursday, Fed Chairman James Bullard backed the idea of ​​raising interest rates by 50 basis points at his next meeting, instead of the 25 basis points expected by the market. The shares immediately sold off on Bullard’s comments.