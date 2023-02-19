Stock market bullish signal suggests the bear market is finally over





The S&P 500 has just given a bullish signal that suggests the bear market is over, according to Anthony Scaramucci.

Recent stock market strength has helped the S&P 500 trade above its 200-day moving average for more than 18 days.

The stock market may be on the verge of ending its bear market for good after the S&P 500 issued a bullish signal this week, SkyBridge Capital’s Anthony Scaramucci said Wednesday. That signal is the fact that the S&P 500 has traded above its 200-day moving average for 18 consecutive trading days. As long as the S&P 500 closes above 3,977 on Friday, it will reach 20 straight trading sessions above the closely watched technical level. “The S&P 500 closed today [Wednesday] at 4147.6, above its 200-day moving average for the 18th straight session… No previous S&P 500 bear market in history has hit a new low after making 18 consecutive closes above above its 200-day average”, Scaramucci tweeted. According an analysis of historical data by SentimentTraderScaramucci is there. Looking at the S&P 500 since 1950, SentimentTrader applied the following parameters: that the index fell more than 20% (to indicate that it was in a bear market), and that the index then fell traded above its 200-day moving average level for 18 consecutive days. Of the 11 instances where this scenario occurred, here’s what happened next: The S&P 500 was trading higher three, six and 12 months later 100% of the time, with a median gain of 6.3%, 11.1% and 19.9%, respectively.

The S&P 500 traded higher one and two months later, 91% and 82% of the time, respectively.

The S&P 500 has never hit new lows, or even tested its bear market low. In other words, the index has historically never looked back after such a signal has been triggered. The previous three periods when the S&P 500 generated this bullish signal were July 2020, August 2009, and May 2003, all dates that ultimately turned out to be a good time to buy stocks. Of course, this time could be different as investors fear high inflation, rising interest rates and a potential recession. But history suggests that the worst of the weakness seen in the stock market over the past year may be over.

