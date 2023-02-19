The game today includes the stock market





Have you noticed how mainstream gambling, especially online gambling, has become? I love watching professional sports, like the Super Bowl, and it’s become impossible to escape the ads tricking viewers into betting on games. Too bad too. While researching this column, I was struck by the theme that today’s young adults are the first generation to grow up in a society where gaming is not only widely available but regularly marketed. Companies have resources and messaging talents to push the game to almost every corner of society. Admittedly, for most people, placing a bet on a game is a sporadic activity and a harmless pleasure. (Think March Madness office pools.) Yet no one should be surprised that gambling is a growing concern with so many means available to place bets. (Remember the legendary moment in “Casablanca” when the corrupt police chief played by Claude Rains memorably shuts down Humphrey Bogart’s casino with the line “I’m shocked to find out there’s gambling here !”) The betting mindset among individuals includes the markets. Of course, the stock exchange is often called a casino. Many bettors have long been drawn to speculation in stocks and other securities. Nevertheless, the appeal of quick bets by individuals is growing, with online trading companies cleverly turning trading into a video game. The lines between online gambling, stock market speculation and video games are rapidly blurring. I realize that it is not always easy to distinguish between investing and playing the markets. I became a long-term investor when I started putting money from every paycheck into a diversified retirement portfolio. I was also betting that Corporate America would continue to demonstrate impressive levels of entrepreneurship. The bet has been successful so far. The odds of achieving your personal finance goals are greatly improved if you stick to a patient investment framework that emphasizes risk management through asset allocation while maintaining fees. low. The record is also clear that there is no evidence that individuals who trade quickly outperform the patient investor. There is plenty of data to suggest that the more people trade, the more money they lose over time. Whether it’s online gambling or meme speculation, an observation made by Chris Welles, a pioneering financial journalist and former colleague while reviewing a book documenting the rise of corporate-backed gambling, holds true. “For everyone but the house, gambling is a bad bet,” he wrote. Farrell is a business contributor to the Star Tribune, Minnesota Public Radio and the US Public Media Marketplace.

