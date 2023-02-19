Explained | How is the stock market regulated in India?

The securities market in India is regulated by four key laws: the Companies Act 2013, the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act 1992 (SEBI Act), the Securities Contracts Act 1956 ( regulations) and the Deposits Act 1996. .File | photo credit: Reuters

The story so far: On February 10, the Supreme Court asked the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the government to produce the existing regulatory framework in place to protect investors from stock market volatility. After short seller Hindenburg Research released a report in January accusing the Adani Group of stock market manipulation and accounting fraud, its shares fell and investors reportedly lost millions of dollars.

What are the laws governing the market?



The securities market in India is regulated by four key laws: the Companies Act 2013, the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act 1992 (SEBI Act), the Securities Contracts Act 1956 ( regulations) and the Deposits Act 1996. The development of these laws reflects the evolution and development of the capital market in India.

The SEBI Act empowers SEBI to protect the interests of investors and promote the development of the capital/securities market, in addition to regulating it. SEBI has been given the power to register intermediaries such as stockbrokers, investment bankers, money managers and to regulate their operation by prescribing eligibility criteria, business requirements and periodic inspections. It also has the power to impose penalties such as monetary penalties, including suspension or cancellation of registration. The SCRA empowers SEBI to recognize (and derecognize) exchanges, prescribe rules and bye-laws for their operation, and regulate exchange trading, clearing and settlement. As part of the development of the securities market, Parliament passed the Custodians Act and SEBI issued regulations to enforce the provisions. This law introduced and legitimized the concept of dematerialized securities held in electronic form. Today, almost all listed securities are held in dematerialized form. SEBI has put in place the infrastructure to do so by registering depositaries and depository participants. The Depository Regulations empower SEBI to regulate the operation of depositories and participants in depositories by prescribing eligibility requirements, periodic inspections, and powers to impose sanctions, including the suspension or cancellation of the depositary. registration, as well as financial penalties.

Can SEBI intervene to curb market volatility?



Although SEBI does not interfere to prevent market volatility, the exchanges have upper and lower circuit filters to prevent excessive volatility. But SEBI can issue instructions to those associated with the market and has the power to regulate exchange transactions and settlements. Using these powers, SEBI can order exchanges to halt trading, either totally or selectively. It may also prohibit entities or persons from buying, selling or trading securities, raising funds in the market and associating with intermediaries or listed companies.

What are the fundraising guidelines?

The Companies Act, which regulates companies incorporated/registered in India, has delegated authority to enforce some of its provisions to SEBI, including regulation of capital raising, corporate governance standards such as periodic disclosures, board composition, oversight management and investor resolution. grievances. In order to regulate fundraising activities, SEBI first issued a set of guidelines called the Investor Disclosure and Protection Guidelines, which were later incorporated into a more comprehensive regulation on capital requirements and of disclosure. To ensure that listed companies comply with corporate governance standards, SEBI notified the Listing and Disclosure Requirements Regulations in 2015.

In addition to these regulations, the Collective Investment Schemes Regulation defines a UCI (undertaking for collective investment) and provides for criminal prosecution of those who manage unregistered UCIs. Entities involved in raising funds by issuing capital, such as investment bankers, are also regulated by specific regulations.

What about scholarships?

SCRA empowered SEBI to recognize and regulate stock exchanges and later commodity exchanges in India; this was done before by the Union government. In fact, the term securities is defined in the SCRA and the power to declare an instrument as a security remains with SEBI. The rules and regulations established by SEBI under the SCRA relate to the listing of securities such as shares, the operation of stock exchanges, including the control of their management and administration. These include powers to determine how settlement is made on exchanges (and maintain them over time for, say, T+1) and to recognize and regulate clearing houses, which are at the heart of trading system management.

An important aspect of stock exchange regulation is also the provision for arbitration of disputes that arise between stockbrokers who trade on stock exchanges and investors who are clients of those stockbrokers. The law also aims to protect the interests of investors by creating an investor protection fund for each stock exchange.

What are the guarantees against fraud?

Fraud undermines regulation and prevents a market from being fair and transparent. SEBI issued the Fraudulent and Unfair Business Practices Prohibition Regulations in 1995 and the Insider Trading Prohibition Regulations in 1992 to prevent the two main forms of fraud, market manipulation and insider trading. initiated. These regulations, read with the provisions of the SEBI Act, define the species of fraud, who is an insider and prohibit such fraudulent activity and provide penalties, including restitution of ill-gotten gains. It should be noted that violation of these regulations are predicate offenses that may lead to an alleged violation of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. SEBI was given the powers of a civil court to summon persons, seize documents and records, seize bank accounts and property, and conduct investigations. Using these powers, SEBI has acted against entities and individuals like Satyam, Sahara India, Ketan Parekh and Vijay Mallya.

Corporate activities include acquiring other companies, merging companies and buying back shares; SEBI notified the Substantial Acquisitions of Shares and Takeovers Regulations to ensure that acquisitions and management changes are only made after giving public shareholders the opportunity to leave the company if they choose to do so. wish. Investors’ assets include a portfolio of securities. SEBI ensures the protection of investors’ interests by regulating the listing and trading of stocks and other securities, and by registering and regulating institutions managing public funds. Appeals against SEBI and stock exchange orders may be taken to the three-member Securities Appeals Tribunal (SAT). SAT appeals can be made to the Supreme Court.

The author is a securities lawyer in Mumbai.