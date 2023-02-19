A stock market crash of 2023 could be coming. Here’s what I’m doing now!





Image source: Getty Images

THE FTSE100 has had an impressive run in recent months, even reaching new records. Yet, despite this bullish momentum, not all investors are optimistic. In fact, many analysts are expecting a stock market crash later this year. Dr Michael Bury, a former hedge fund manager who predicted the 2008 financial crisis, and GMO founder Jeremy Grantham both made bold predictions about an impending crash in 2023. And if their thesis is correct, then stocks could fall in the coming months. Of course, this doomsday forecast is far from confirmed. And the group of bearish investors may be wrong, with stocks expected to continue to rise as economic conditions improve. But let’s assume the worst case scenario. What can investors do to protect their portfolios and take advantage of any impending volatility? Prepare for a crash A rule of thumb in investing is to never buy stocks with the money you need in the next three to five years. For what? Because when periods of short-term volatility inevitably materialize, investors don’t want to be in a position where they are forced to sell at exorbitant prices. As crazy as it sounds, the best decision during a stock market crash is often to do nothing. Long-term investors have the luxury of time. And given enough time, a high-quality company will likely recover from the economic turmoil before reaching new highs, taking the stock price with it. Selling stocks to mitigate losses is akin to trying to time the market, which is virtually impossible. Too often an investor will sell stocks only to see them go up a few weeks later. Even if a stock continues to fall, most investors are slow to redeem stocks, resulting in substantial opportunity costs during the recovery period. It should be remembered that the best returns are generated during market rallies. This is also why it is crucial to have capital saved. During a crash, panicked investors tend to sell anything with a pulse. And even the best companies in the world, unaffected by the catalysts of the market downturn, can see their prices crash. By ensuring that a sum of money is ready, brave investors can capitalize on these bargains, strengthen their existing positions or open new ones at discounted prices. Investing in times of volatility Buying blue chip stocks during a stock market crash can unlock substantial above-market returns over the long term. But this strategy is far from without risk. During market turmoil, investment decisions are mostly based on emotional reactions rather than rational thinking. Therefore, an investor who has identified a terrific company trading at a very cheap price may still see the valuation drop even further. This is why it makes more sense to inject unused capital bit by bit into the markets, rather than investing it all at once. This way, if prices continue to fall, the investor can capitalize even more on the discounted valuation, lowering their average cost while increasing their long-term return. Of course, that’s assuming the underlying business meets long-term performance expectations, which can never be guaranteed. Therefore, diversification also plays a vital role in risk management during a stock market crash.

