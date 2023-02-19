S&P 500 gains will disappear in early March





The S&P 500’s gain for the year should be erased in early March, according to Bank of America.

The index could fall to 3,800, settling below last year’s closing level.

"Wage bills, retail sales, inflation: Far unfinished business for the Fed," BofA analysts wrote.



The gains made by the S&P 500 in 2023 should soon fade with the Federal Reserve still in tightening mode even after a year of battling high inflation, Bank of America said in a note Friday. Anticipation that the world’s largest economy could avoid a recession has helped push the S&P 500 up nearly 6% since the start of 2023 after last year’s bear market plunge. Friday’s session put the index at 4,077, but the rally petered out, with the index posting a second consecutive weekly loss. “Be aware that the benchmark’s progress so far this year will likely be wiped out early next month,” Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist at Bank of America Global Research, wrote in a note to clients on Friday. . “Failure to breach the SPX cap of 4.2k means a slump to 3.8k by March 8,” he wrote. A level of 3,800 would represent a 6% decline from Friday’s close. This would also put the S&P 500 below its 2022 close at 3,839.50. Hartnett said his team is seeing a “crack” in stocks of homebuilders and semiconductor makers as well as banking stocks in the United States, Europe and Japan. Key to the call is January economic data showing inflation has been slow to decelerate as consumers flex their purchasing power in a high inflationary environment. “Wage bills, retail sales, inflation; mission largely unfinished for Fed despite tightening 450 basis points,” Hartnett said. The Fed’s most aggressive tightening in decades has so far led to higher retail sales, with the jobless rate hitting a 43-year low, payrolls rising more than 500,000 in January and a further acceleration in wholesale and consumer price inflation from December, he said. The Labor Department recently said the U.S. economy has added 517,000 jobs last monthblowing up expectations of 185,000 jobs. Together, the data keeps the pressure on the Fed to keep raising interest rates. Bank of America, in a separate note from US economist Michael Gapen, said it now sees the Fed raising the federal funds rate by 25 basis points in June, which would bring the terminal rate back to a target range of 5.25 to 5.5%. Stocks fell this week as higher-than-expected inflation numbers propelled the 2-year Treasury yield, sensitive to Fed rate expectations, to a 2023 high above 4.7%. Stubbornly high inflation also appeared to put a 50 basis point rate hike in play for the March 21-22 Federal Open Market Committee meeting. This week, Cleveland Fed Chair Loretta Mester saw “a compelling economic case for a 50 basis point hike” when policymakers met this month, and bigger rate hikes are not out of the question. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he wouldn’t rule out policymakers returning to a half-percentage-point hike in March. The Fed trimmed the size of its rate hikes to 25 basis points in December and early this month, and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently said a “disinflationary process” was underway. BofA’s Gapen said the risk of a bigger 50 basis point rate hike is low as policymakers would need “concrete evidence” that price pressures are reaccelerating and firming. Hartnett said that while the U.S. economy may avoid recession in the first half of 2023, a “hard landing” is in store for markets and the economy in the second half. The federal funds rate is currently between 4.5% and 4.75%.

