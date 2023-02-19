Connect with us

After 1600% rally in 3 years, stock multibagger approves 2:1 stock split

Mufin Green Finance Ltd is a small capitalization company with a market capitalization of 651.54 Cr and the company operates in the financial services industry as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). A well-known NBFC that offers loans for electric vehicles is Mufin Green Finance. The company revealed on Friday that its board had authorized a 2:1 stock split.

The company said in a stock exchange filing that the board has approved the proposed subdivision/demerger of 1 (one) existing share capital with a nominal value of Rs. 2/- (two rupees only) each fully paid in 2 (two) equity shares of Rs. 1/- (Rupees One Only) each fully paid, subject to the approval of Company Members and other authorities as required.”

To encourage wider participation by small and retail investors by making shares more affordable for them and to improve the liquidity of the company’s shares in stock markets, the board of directors of Mufin Green Finance cited the reason of the stock split. .

The expected timeframe for completion of the above corporate action is approximately 3 months from the date of receipt of the approval from the members of the company, according to Mufin Green Finance.

In announcing its FY23 third quarter results on February 14, 2023, Mufin Green Finance said in a stock exchange filing that the board of directors had approved the issuance of 11,63,550 debentures at a rate coupon rate of 11.2% secured non-convertible debentures with a face value of Rs. 500/- each, at par, aggregating Rs. 58,17,75,000/- on a private placement basis.

In Q3FY23, the company reported net income from operations of 10.65 Cr, up 526.47% YoY from 1.70 Cr at T3FY22. The company’s net expenses reached 7.74 Cr in the quarter ended December 2022 compared to 0.15 Cr recorded during the quarter ended December 2021, representing a year-on-year growth of 5,060% year-on-year. The company recorded a profit before tax (PBT) of 2.93 Cr at T3FY23 compared to 1.55 Cr in the prior year quarter, representing a year-on-year growth of 89.03% year-on-year, as Mufin Green Finance recorded a net profit of 2.29 crores in Q3FY23, up 288.13% YoY from 0.59 Cr recorded in the prior year quarter. Mufin Green Finance’s EPS amounts to 0.92 at T3FY23 compared to 0.28 at T3FY22.

On Friday, Mufin Green Finance shares closed on the BSE at 258.90 each, down 1.39% from the previous close of 262.55. The share price went from 18.95 at the current market price over the past five years, resulting in a multibagger yield of 1,076.82%. The share price went from 16.50 at the current market price over the past three years, yielding a multibagger return of 1,614.57%. The stock price jumped 59.85 at the current market price over the past year, resulting in a multibagger yield of 344.85%. The stock has appreciated 10.97% since the start of 2023 despite gaining 78.62% in the previous six months. The stock hit a 52-week high of 286.80 on (25/01/2023) and a 52 week low of 48.35 (02/03/2022). During Q3FY23, the company recorded 58.18% developer ownership and 41.82% public ownership.

