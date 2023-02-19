When is the US stock market closed for vacation in February?





President’s Day, which is celebrated annually on the third Monday in February, will be celebrated this year on February 20. The stock market and the bond market will be closed on Monday to honor all former presidents of the United States. The US stock market will therefore not open and will remain closed for trading due to President’s Day or, as the holiday is also known, Washington’s birthday. The next U.S. stock market is down on Presidents Day, Monday, February 20, 2023. The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq are both closed on Monday. After closing at 4:00 p.m. EST on February 17, the exchange will not reopen until 9:30 a.m. EST on February 21. February 20 is a stock market holiday honoring those who have served as President of the United States. Read also : The US Feds’ War on Inflation: Will Powell’s Disinflation Remark Go on a Transitional Way? It’s a three-day weekend without trading, which, barring exceptional circumstances, is the longest the stock market closes. There are a few other off-exchange three-day weekends that coincide with other United States holidays, such as Martin Luther King Jr. Good Friday, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labor Day and Christmas Day are all statutory holidays. On President’s Day, the US bond market will also be closed, but the federal bank, currencies, commodities and foreign financial markets are all expected to be open. Many commercial banks may be closed on Monday. Read also : Big Short Investor Michael Burrys’ Latest Portfolio Filings Reveal New Bets on Chinese E-Commerce Stocks In 2023, the Nasdaq will observe ten US stock market holidays and two half-day stock market holidays, compared to nine US stock market holidays and one half-day stock market holiday in 2022. A list of stock market holidays may help you know if the stock market is open today or if it will open tomorrow. The following holidays are observed: Martin Luther King, Jr. President’s Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving (with an early closing at 1 p.m. EST the following day, also known as Black Friday), and Christmas Day are all observed. The next stock market holiday in the United States will be Good Friday, April 7, 2023.

