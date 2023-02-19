Business
Here’s how some risky bets could destabilize the stock market
By Philippe van Doorn
Also: SEC Supports Crypto, Retirement Planning Ideas, Dividend Stocks, and ChatGPT’s Usefulness for Investors
Day traders are always looking for new ways to book instant wins. One trend that has caught on is trading options that expire on the same day. Joseph Adinolfi explains how zero-day-to-expiry options, or 0DTE, work, why they have pros on edge, and how they can crush individual investors.
A Remarkable Change for Crypto
In this week’s Distributed Ledger column, Frances Yue reports on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s efforts to crack down on operators of virtual currency and stablecoin exchanges, even as Bitcoin has rallied.
More crypto coverage:
love and money
In The Moneyist, Quentin Fottrell shares advice for readers seeking help with difficult family-related money issues. This week he is helping a woman who is saving for retirement and wants to marry a man who has made poor financial choices.
Also read: I will inherit $40,000 from my grandmother. Should my husband and I increase our children’s college savings accounts or pay off credit cards and student loans?
Retirement advice and planning
One way to show love to your family is to ensure that they will be financially protected should something happen to you. Alessandra Malito has advice on how to get started with an estate plan.
And read Help me retire for tips on how to handle a variety of difficult retirement planning scenarios.
With a traditional IRA, 401(k), or other employer-sponsored retirement account, your contributions and investment earnings are not subject to income tax until you begin withdrawing from money in the year you turn 59.5. With a Roth account, contributions are made after tax, but you never again pay tax on investment income or withdrawals from that account. And there are other advantages. Beth Pinsker explains how Roth account conversions work and how to minimize the tax burden.
Brett Arends: This is where the 60/40 could really fail you. A better option may be right under your nose
More retirement advice: “Working longer is not a realistic cure for retirement insecurity.” It’s time to find out how long you’ll really be working
What’s next for the Federal Reserve and the US economy?
Bond market investors had signaled they expected the Federal Reserve to back down and stop raising interest rates — until this week. William Watts examines economic and political signs for clues about the future of the US economy and financial markets.
Related:Why Traders Suddenly See a Big Chance of a June Fed Interest Rate Hike
FA Center:Buying bonds now is a smart money move even if the Fed keeps raising rates. here’s why
Dividend shares
Future outlook: John Buckingham, editor of The Prudent Speculator, has selected 10 stocks that he believes are currently priced at value, with dividend yields of up to 6.5%.
Looking Back: These companies have had double-doubles over the past five years in terms of growth in dividend payouts and share price increases.
ChatGPT and investment
Following the initial euphoria about ChatGPT’s ease of use and capabilities, it was probably inevitable that different approaches to using the chatbot would lead to bizarre results. But could this new AI technology help you with your money? Michael Brush considers how useful ChatGPT could be for investors.
Read:The AI chatbot phenomenon is also making waves in China
The odds game
When a stock is rated by a brokerage firm, the rating is usually neutral or a Buy recommendation. On the S&P 500, there is only one stock that has a sell or equivalent rating from the majority of analysts polled by FactSet: Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG), which has 53% odds. negative.
But a rating upgrade or downgrade can drag down a company’s stock price after it’s announced. The same goes for material changes to analysts’ earnings estimates or price targets. These changes are tracked daily in The Ratings Game column. Here are some recent examples:
Sound investment advice from a basketball pro who learned his lesson
Phoenix Suns goaltender Chris Paul is a future NBA Hall of Famer. In an interview with Weston Blasi, he discusses a new book he’s written for children and shares sound investment advice that can help anyone.
Philippe Van Doorn
