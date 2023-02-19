Adani’s shock to India’s $3.1 billion stock market is rapidly shrinking

By Abhishek Vishnoi, Ashutosh Joshi and Ishika Mookerjee

Signs are quickly emerging that Indian equity investors are moving beyond the Adani Group’s woes. Local fund managers are optimistic about the outlook for the coming year and foreign funds are starting to return to the stock market by Rs2,56,72,696 crore ($3.1 trillion).

A key benchmark is on the way to a record high after falling for a second month in January, when a scathing report on billionaire Gautam Adanis’ empire by US short seller Hindenburg Research rattled sentiment on the whole market. According to a survey by Bloomberg News, fund managers believe major Indian equity indices are ending the year higher than current levels as strong domestic demand boosts corporate earnings.

There’s an Adani problem, and there’s the Indian market: they’re separate, said Rakhi Prasad, chief investment officer at Alder Capital in Mumbai. Adani’s sale is not an Indian problem as the governance standards of many Indian companies are comparable to those of the world, while similar problems can be encountered in many other countries, she said.



The collapse of 10 Adani companies that has now erased more than 10,76,596 crore rupees ($130 billion) from their combined market value could end up being a brief stumbling block in the growth story of India, as the government targets the fastest expansion among the world’s majors. savings. Indeed, the scrutiny the nations corporate governance scene has faced since the Hindenburg Report could end up being a long-term positive rather than its own Lehman moment, some say.

I’ve become more optimistic, said Mark Mobius, veteran emerging markets investor, co-founder of Mobius Capital Partners. India has now attracted international attention and investors will realize that the Adani case is an aberration.

Mobius said it was looking to buy stocks in technology, infrastructure and healthcare. He said Bloomberg at the end of last month that he planned to invest more money in India because the long-term future of the market is excellent, and the withdrawal of investors following the Hindenburg report is an Adani problem.

Hindenburg released a report on Jan. 24 accusing the Adani Group of stock manipulation and fraud that the conglomerate has repeatedly denied.

Fund survey

Sixteen of the 22 local fund managers Bloomberg News respondents in an informal survey this month said they were still bullish on Indian stocks despite the Adani saga. Only two were bearish, while four others were neutral. Seventeen predicted the S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 would end the year higher than current levels, while the majority also said Adani’s fallout would not hurt the pro political agenda -growth of Prime Minister Narendra Modis.

Foreign investors also seem less worried than in the early days of the Adani rout. Foreign funds increased holdings of Indian stocks for six straight sessions through Thursday, the longest streak since November, according to the latest trading data compiled by Bloomberg.



While the Adani Group has been in the headlines for the past few weeks, conglomerates of numerous companies that cover areas ranging from ports to power are only part of India’s economy.

The group’s combined capital expenditure over the next two years will be around 99,378 crore rupees ($12 billion) at best, even assuming it manages to maintain last years’ levels despite its financial problems. large scale, according to the calculations of Bloomberg Intelligence. This is only about 0.3% of the Indian economy’s potential gross domestic product of Rs 2,87,36,857 crore ($3.47 trillion).

According to a report by Bloomberg Economic analysts Abhishek Gupta and Scott Johnson.

Valuation risk

Not everyone is optimistic. Some investors fear that corporate governance concerns over Adanis companies will continue to dampen Indian stocks and add to other negatives, including costly valuations and the shift of global funds to China after its reopening.

The Sensex, which has no Adani shares among its 30 constituents, is less than 4% off a record high set in December and trades at an 89% premium to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index on valuations based on profits. The Nifty 50 gauge, home to two Adani Group companies, is within 5% of its peak.

In the short term, Indian stocks have more valuation risk as rates rise, rather than Adani’s risks, said Nitin Chanduka, strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence in Singapore. Adanis’ troubles will not lead to a general sellout, he said.

A wrinkle

Meanwhile, corporate earnings growth appears to support India’s long-term valuations. Analysts estimate earnings per share for companies in the MSCI India index will rise 14.1% this year, better than most major markets, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence show.

The optimism of institutional fund managers mirrors that of the growing army of retail investors, who have become a force to be reckoned with after a pandemic-triggered investment boom. Over the past two years, the number of retail investor accounts in India has grown from 30 million to around 110 million.

Adanis’ problems are not system-wide concerns because Indian markets have matured considerably over time, said Rushabh Sheth, co-chief investment officer at Karma Capital. In a few months, it will remain like a wrinkle.