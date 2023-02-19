Small-Cap IT Stocks Declare 1:1 Free Shares, Scripts Blocked in 5% Upper Circuit





With a market valuation of 595 Cr, Innovana Thinklabs Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the computer industry. A software and application development company, Innovana Thinklabs Limited has established its presence and popularity in over 126 countries and 13 distinct languages. Its head office, located in Jaipur, Rajasthan, oversees all major activities. The company said in a stock market filing that the board approved 1) Increase in the authorized capital of the Company 11,00,00,000/- (Rupees Eleven Crores) divided into 1,10,00,000/- (One Crores Ten Lakhs) shares of 10/- (ten rupees) each to 21,00,00,000/- (rupees twenty-one crores) by the creation of 1,00,00,000 additional shares (one crore) of 10/- (ten rupees) each and hence the existing clause V of the company’s memorandum of association. 2) Issuance of Free Shares in the proportion of 1 (One) share of capital for 1 (One) share of existing capital held by Members.” In FY22, the company recorded net sales of 61.92 Cr compared to 60.61 Cr in FY21, representing a growth of 2.16% YoY. The company’s net expenses reached 35.58 Cr in FY22, down 14.76% from 41.75 Cr reported in FY21. Innovana Thinklabs recorded a net profit of 21.47 Cr in FY22, up 38.04% vs. 15.55 Cr in FY21, while the company’s operating profit margin and net profit margin were 47.36% and 37.28% respectively in FY22. Innovana Thinklabs’ EPS was 20.46 in FY22 against 15.48 in FY21 On Friday, shares of Innovana Thinklabs closed on the NSE at an upper limit of the circuit of 580.90 each, up 5.00% from the previous close of 553.25. Shares of Innovana Thinklabs have been approaching the circuit’s upper boundary since Feb. 9, according to the chart pattern. The stock recorded a total volume of 7,000 shares against an average weekly volume of 1,900 shares. The share price went from 89.30 at the current market price over the past five years, resulting in a multibagger yield of 492.76%. The stock went from 121.80 at the current market price over the past three years, resulting in a multibagger yield of 435.89%. The stock has appreciated 35% over the past year, but has fallen 28% over the past month. Know your inner investor

