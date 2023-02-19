Market prediction next week (February 20-24, 2023):Indian equity benchmarks ended with modest gains during the week. Investors worried about rising inflation, soaring US bond yields and the dollar index. However, falling crude oil prices, FII buying, and a shrinking trade deficit due to imports falling faster than exports helped domestic sentiments during the week.

Over the coming week, markets will focus on the monthly F&O expiry and global indices. On the global front, the FOMC minutes, the rate of inflation in Europe and Japan, the prime lending rate in China, and US GDP growth will determine market trends. Other key economic data likely to impact the stock market forecast next week is below.

Stock Market Prediction Next Week (February 20-24, 2023)

February Expiration – Nifty & Bank Nifty Weekly Prediction

On Friday, the Nifty index again posted profits from 18,000 levels, indicating a lower top formation on the daily chart. The Nifty index with the last two sessions of a bearish candle pattern once again weakened bias and sentiment. The index got crucial and strong support at the 17800 level which, if broken, may make matters even worse.

At the same time, a decisive break above the 18150 area is needed to overcome weak sentiment, and then we can expect a further rise in the Nifty index. On a weekly basis, we can expect the Nifty index to move between the 17600 and 18300 levels.

Bank Nifty witnessed profit taking at frontline bank tellers for the second straight session and touched 40900 levels on Friday as the trend showed weakness. A decisive break below the Bank Nifty 40800 level would further invite a downtrend with increased profit booking activity. In the coming week, based on the spot level, Bank Nifty would be trading in the range of 40,000 to 42,200.

GST Board Meeting

The 49th meeting of the GST Council was held on February 18 in the nation’s capital under the chairmanship of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. At the meeting, the total amount of Rs 16,982 crore of GST compensation to the states for June 2022 is to be cleared.

Decision on the creation of the GST Appeals Tribunal accepted with wording changed. The GST board also decides to reduce GST on pencil sharpeners, certain tracking devices and no GST on unpackaged liquid jaggery. Taxation of accepted pan masala is likely to be positive for markets.

Macroeconomic data

According to the latest RBI data released on Friday, India’s foreign exchange reserves fell by $8.31 billion to $566.94 billion in the week ending February 10. This is the largest weekly decline in the country’s currencies in the past 11 months. This could negatively impact markets on Monday.

The final minutes of the RBI meeting will be released on Wednesday. Traders should remain cautious, as will be revealed in the details of the six-member MPC discussion before they take a call on the key rate and policy direction to gauge the future trajectory of the rate decision. of interest to the RBI. Apart from that, growth in bank loans and deposits is expected on Friday.

Movement of the rupee against the dollar

On a weekly basis, the rupee fell 24 paise against the US dollar and recorded its fourth consecutive week of losses. The Indian rupee depreciated, as the dollar strengthened on strong economic data in the US, prompting the US Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer to rein in the inflation.

Experts believe that the Indian rupee is trading with a negative bias on a strong dollar and weak domestic markets in the short term. However, with weak crude oil prices and new inflows of FII as seen in the past week, and if the trend continues, a sharp drop in the rupiah could be avoided. Traders should closely watch the Rupee’s movements against the Dollar next week as the Rupee’s depreciation may negatively impact equity markets.

Global stock market forecast next week

Global stock markets closed on a mixed note last week. This has impacted domestic markets in the absence of any positive triggers on the home front. The combination of strong US economic data and rising inflation led to an aggressive interest rate hike by the US Fed in March.

The escalation of geopolitical tensions between the United States and China over the spy balloon saga has also worried investors as it could hamper faster economic growth in China. However, positive quarterly earnings in Europe dismiss concerns of hawkish comments from the ECB.

Over the coming week, global markets will focus on the FOMC minutes, US GDP, China’s prime lending rate and the inflation rate in Europe and Japan for January. Other key global macroeconomic data that may impact the stock market forecast are presented below.

Important global macro data next week February 20, 2023 Prime rate loan 1-5 years China February 20, 2023 Consumer Confidence Flash February EA February 21, 2023 Jibun Bank PMI Flash February Japan February 21, 2023 S&P Global PMI Flash EA February 21, 2023 February S&P Global/CIPS PMI Flash GB February 21, 2023 ZEW Economic Sentiment Index EA February 21, 2023 S&P Global PMI Flash WE February 22, 2023 Reuters Thank You Index Japan February 23, 2023 FOMC Minutes WE February 23, 2023 CPI inflation JAN EA February 23, 2023 GDP growth rate QoQ4 Q WE February 23, 2023 Q4 Core PCE Price WE February 24, 2023 JAN inflation rate Japan February 24, 2023 Gfk consumer trust GB February 24, 2023 Personal income and expenses Jan WE February 24, 2023 January PCE Price Index WE February 24, 2023 Michigan Consumer Sentiments/Expectations WE

crude oil prices

Crude oil prices ended lower on a weekly basis as traders feared the prospect of U.S. interest rate hikes would weigh on demand and worried about reported huge inventories of U.S. crude. Crude oil fell sharply on Friday as two Fed officials warned of aggressive rate hikes at the next Fed meeting, pushing the U.S. dollar higher, making oil more expensive for other currency holders.

On a weekly basis, Brent crude oil fell 3.9% while WTI crude oil fell 4.2%. However, we could soon see a rebound in crude prices as the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) raise hopes for an increase in demand from China and a reduction in production of approximately 2 million barrels per day.

Last week, falling crude oil prices supported domestic markets, any rebound in crude oil prices could negatively impact the Indian stock market forecast.

FII & DII flows

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) became buyers in Indian equity markets last week. They invested Rs Rs 4005.85 crore shares while Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) also bought Rs 2735.1 crore in the cash segment during the week ending February 17, 2023.

After selling continuously since the start of 2023, foreign investors have now turned buyers in Indian stock markets last week. Experts say FII is back, as US inflation data continues to disappoint and the Fed remains hawkish, emerging markets like India are once again becoming attractive.

Some experts also believe that India’s growth story is intact, according to several economic indicators and that is why FIIs are coming back. Investors need to watch the FII buying frenzy closely, if it continues we could see a further rise in the market.

Conclusion:

Over the coming week, domestic markets may remain volatile due to the February F&O expiry. Positive global signals and the influx of FII may improve market sentiments and we could see a further rise in markets next week. You can also follow our daily morning report at 7:30 a.m. for market direction.

