Adani’s shock for $3.1 trillion Indian stock market tumbles fast

Signs are quickly emerging that Indian equity investors are moving beyond the Adani Group’s woes. Local fund managers are optimistic about the outlook for the coming year and foreign funds are starting to return to the stock market by $3.1 trillion.

A key benchmark index is heading back to a record high after falling for a second month in January, when a scathing report on the empire of billionaire Gautam Adanis by US short seller Hindenburg Research rattled sentiment across the market. According to a survey by Bloomberg News, fund managers believe major Indian equity indices are ending the year higher than current levels as strong domestic demand boosts corporate earnings.

There is an Adani problem, and there is the Indian market: they are separate, said Rakhi Prasad, chief investment officer at Alder Capital in Mumbai. Adani’s sale is not an Indian problem as the governance standards of many Indian companies are comparable to those in the world, while similar problems can be encountered in many other countries, she said.

Bloomberg

The collapse of 10 Adani companies that has now wiped over $130 billion from their combined market value could end up being a brief stumbling block in India’s growth story as the government targets the fastest growing among the world’s major economies. Indeed, the scrutiny the nations corporate governance scene has faced since the Hindenburg Report could end up being a long-term positive rather than its own Lehman moment, some say.

I’ve become more optimistic, said Mark Mobius, veteran emerging markets investor, co-founder of Mobius Capital Partners. India has now attracted international attention and investors will realize that the Adani case is an aberration.

Mobius said it was looking to buy stocks in technology, infrastructure and healthcare. He told Bloomberg late last month that he plans to invest more money in India because the long-term future of the market is excellent and the withdrawal of investors following the Hindenburg report is an Adani problem. .

Hindenburg released a report on Jan. 24 accusing the Adani Group of stock manipulation and fraud that the conglomerate has repeatedly denied.

Fund survey

Sixteen of 22 local fund managers polled by Bloomberg News in an informal survey this month said they were still bullish on Indian stocks despite the Adani saga. Only two were bearish, while four others were neutral. Seventeen predicted the S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 would end the year higher than current levels, while the majority also said Adani’s fallout would not hurt the pro political agenda -growth of Prime Minister Narendra Modis.

Foreign investors also seem less worried than in the early days of the Adani rout. Foreign funds increased holdings of Indian stocks for six consecutive sessions through Thursday, the longest streak since November, according to the latest exchange data compiled by Bloomberg.

While the Adani Group has been in the headlines for the past few weeks, conglomerates of numerous companies that cover areas ranging from ports to power are only part of India’s economy.

Bloomberg

The group’s combined capital expenditure over the next two years will be around $12 billion at best, even assuming it manages to maintain last years’ levels despite its far-reaching problems, according to calculations by Bloomberg Intelligence. This is only about 0.3% of the potential gross domestic product of India’s $3.47 trillion economy.

Valuation risk

Not everyone is optimistic. Some investors fear that corporate governance concerns over Adanis companies will continue to dampen Indian stocks and add to other negatives, including costly valuations and the shift of global funds to China after its reopening.

The Sensex, which has no Adani stocks among its 30 constituents, is less than 4% off a record high set in December and trades at an 89% premium to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index on valuations based on profits. The Nifty 50 gauge, home to two Adani Group companies, is within 5% of its peak.

In the short term, Indian stocks have more valuation risk as rates rise, rather than Adani’s risks, said Nitin Chanduka, strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence in Singapore. Adanis’ troubles will not lead to a general sellout, he said.

A wrinkle

Meanwhile, corporate earnings growth appears to support India’s long-term valuations. Analysts estimate earnings per share for companies in the MSCI India index will rise 14.1% this year, better than most major markets, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.

The optimism of institutional fund managers mirrors that of the growing army of retail investors, who have become a force to be reckoned with after a pandemic-triggered investment boom. Over the past two years, the number of retail investor accounts in India has grown from 30 million to around 110 million.

Adanis’ problems are not system-wide concerns because Indian markets have matured considerably over time, said Rushabh Sheth, co-chief investment officer at Karma Capital. In a few months, it will remain like a wrinkle.