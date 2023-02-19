Luxury stocks have the kind of momentum Big Tech had in the bull market of 2021. France is not complaining

French equities are the stars of 2023, fueled by the relentless momentum of luxury goods producers LVMH, Kering and Hermes International.

The benchmark CAC 40 index is up 14% this year, outpacing other major markets and putting it on course to eclipse therecord closeset in January 2022. The trio of luxury companies, plus cosmetics maker LOreal SA, account for more than a third of the gain. Investors are betting their sales and profits will hold up now that a key market, China, is once again open for business.

For now, the rally confounds skeptics who had expected soaring inflation, rising interest rates, pandemic lockdowns in China and the specter of a possible recession to finally bring stock prices back. actions on earth. Luxury stocks are showing the kind of momentum big tech companies have been making in the 2021 bull market.

Luxury stocks have been an investor favorite for a while now, but the fact that big tech stocks don’t have much wind in their sails right now puts them in the spotlight, especially with the economy reopening. China, said Roland Kaloyan, head of European equity strategy at Societe Generale SA.

The gain in CACs this year is comparable to that of the Nasdaq 100 Index, the benchmark for high-octane technology stocks in the United States. Still, even as rising interest rates and slowing sales have weighed on the tech outlook, luxury has been ahead. Demand held steady for clothing, handbags, champagne, watches and perfumes as producers had no trouble raising prices and fighting inflation.

Forced to stay at home due to the government’s Covid zero policy, Chinese consumers saved a third of their income last year, depositing 17.8 trillion yuan ($2.6 trillion) in banks including investors hope they will be partially converted into leather handbags worth thousands of dollars.

Demand for luxury goods has been little affected by the pressure of rising inflation unlike mass consumption, with wealthier households having benefited in recent years from enrichment but also from a huge stock of excess liquid savings accumulated during periods of Covid confinement, said Edmund Shing, global chief investment officer at BNP Paribas Wealth Management.

Beyond luxury stocks, industrial companies Schneider Electric SE, another beneficiary from China, and Air Liquide SA contributed significantly to the rise, as did Vinci SA, a construction company and operator of toll roads. Financial stocks also represent nearly 10% of the CAC’s weighting, and its three banks rose 19% or more, led by BNP Paribas SA.

The French banking sector is increasingly attractive given its low valuations and rising interest rates, said Kevin Thozet, member of the investment committee at Carmignac Gestion in Paris.

Even after this year’s gains, the CAC is valued at less than 13 times estimated earnings, below its 10-year average of 14, encouraging fund managers to believe gains for the broader market still have to go.

While the wider French market still looks relatively cheap, there are concerns that luxury in particular is too expensive. Societe Generale Kaloyan recently downgraded the sector to neutral after its relative valuation multiples returned to all-time highs.

Investors value LVMH and Hermès above their average 10-year earnings multiple, while Kering is in line with the average. Analysts also see relatively little upside for the group – their overall price targets imply a 4.4% gain for LVMH stock over the next year, a 5.7% increase for Kering and a drop of 9.6% for Hermès.

Yet earnings reports in recent weeks have shown that while investors have exorbitant expectations for these stocks, they are willing to look past any slight hiccups and focus on evidence that sales in China are picking up. postpone pandemic closures.

LVMH, for example, last month reported second-half operating profit margins below analysts’ expectations, but the stock erased its losses on the day to end unchanged. It closed at a record high on February 3.

On Wednesday, Kering shares ended the day up 3%, reversing an initial decline of 4.8%. Investors were quick to look past worse-than-expected fourth-quarter sales and issues with the Gucci and Balenciaga brands to double down on prospects for recovery in China as the domestic economy reopens. And on Friday, Hermès fell 2.1% after its earnings, to erase the decline in late transactions.

The resilience and size of the luxury industry LVMH, with a market value of $439 billion, is Europe’s largest company, meaning France punches above its weight in terms of global markets. While it is the seventh largest economy in the world by gross domestic product, it is the fifth largest stock market and the largest in Europe, a crowntaken from UKLast year.