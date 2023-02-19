Business
Stock investors ignore Fed’s rate message
Bloomberg: The bond market has finally gotten the message from the Federal Reserve on rates, while equity investors continue to ignore it, for the most part.
While the mood music deteriorated in the second half of the week, stocks still largely defy the one thing that has repeatedly proven kryptonite in past rallies: soaring interest rates.
With a slew of Fed officials threatening to accelerate rate hikes after still-hot economic data, Treasury yields erupted again and traders raised expectations for how high the benchmark rate would be. Still, the S&P 500 ended the week down just 0.3%, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.4% as still-easy financial conditions belied the most aggressive policy tightening campaign in a generation.
The sharp revaluation of the two-year Treasury bill would imply a 5% to 10% drop in the Nasdaq 100 and more for volatile tech stocks, based on past market movements, according to Marko Kolanovic of JPMorgan Chase & Co. . .
However, still resilient equities diverged from further bond losses, a potentially unsustainable development.
That could mean bad news for hedge fund managers who have been buying tech stocks over the past two weeks, and bad news for balanced portfolio strategies that are still reeling from last year’s bond crash.
The main risk is that we’re dealing with a bit of a repeat from last year, said Christian Mueller-Glissmann, head of asset allocation for portfolio strategy at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. If you have high inflation risk and high macroeconomic volatility, then stocks and bonds can go down together. And that’s the main concern for us after this change in bullish sentiment that we might get another 60/40 decline.
Until now, this was anything but a problem.
Both assets rallied to start the year before surprisingly strong hiring data, housing numbers and retail sales, along with more hawkish comments from the Fed sent Treasuries tumbling this month- this. Stocks, meanwhile, are essentially flat in February, holding on to January’s second-best gains in two decades.
We weren’t optimistic about the stickiness of this because we don’t see any type of Fed pivot from near-term rate hikes, said Nicole Webb, senior vice president and financial adviser at Wealth Enhancement Group, on the Bloombergs What Goes Up podcast.
That’s not to say the cracks aren’t showing in the stock rally. The high-tech gauge ended the week with a two-day drop of 2.6%. And the riskiest part of the credit market showed minor signs of distress. The iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (ticker HYG) and the SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) both fell this week and are each trading below their 50-day moving averages.
Central bankers are thought to be looking askance at unbridled stock market gains because of their potential to stoke consumption and prices. Right now, stocks and the economy are buzzing, which is normally a welcome pairing. However, too much of a good thing could prove a problem if the cycle builds on itself. Especially if the resilience of financial markets comes to be seen as one of the elements that prevent consumers from controlling themselves.
Equity investors bet on a Goldilocks-like scenario, with growth remaining resilient and inflation cooling rapidly in the second half of the year. Goldmans Mueller-Glissmann says that’s probably wrong. Banking economists say the Fed can stage a soft landing, but they also think that to get inflation under control, growth needs to slow.
If the Fed has to go further to achieve this, it will happen. The market is pricing a no-landing, we’re definitely taking the other side because it’s a bit too optimistic, he said.
Goldman recommends defensive positioning for risky assets, including buying put options and an overweight to cash, while also taking underweight positions in bonds due to higher rate expectations.
The market assesses both inflation and rates. The challenge from here is that we are vulnerable to disappointment on both growth and inflation, he said.
