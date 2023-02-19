Operations Performance Management | Wabtec Company





OPM Operational Intelligence: Increase operational efficiency by monitoring and identifying anomalies and deviations in process material and process unit KPIs. Picture OPM operational intelligence

Operational Intelligence, one of three OPM applications, helps miners increase the efficiency of their operations by automatically identifying and discovering the causes of anomalies and deviations in business KPIs. This is made possible by access to real-time time series data, process performance indicators and the latest descriptive and diagnostic analyses. Real-time visibility into operational issues, such as out-of-specification control loop performance, enables process engineers to quickly identify and resolve issues early on, maximizing production and profit. Key Benefits: Visualize process performance

Automated information

Process Engineering Collaboration Main characteristics: Benchmarked operational KPIs

Process Troubleshooter

Case Collaboration Operations performance management forecasting and what-if analysis Picture OPM forecasts and what-if analysis: Use scenario analysis and digital twins of normative processes of mining operations and production processes to reduce waste and increase yields. OPM forecasts and what-if analysis OPM Forecasting & What-if Analysis enables process engineers to proactively understand and resolve mining process issues, planning for better operational outcomes. Digital twins and predictive process analytics, combined with what-if scenario analysis, predict operating outcomes to anticipate process issues before they arise. By quickly addressing process anomalies, OPM Forecasting & What-if Analysis provides the information and tools needed to predict and optimize product quality to increase yields. Key Benefits: Operationalize digital twin processes

Predict the performance of operational KPIs

Proactive decision making Main characteristics: Dealing with digital twins

KPI performance forecast

Scenario analysis Operations performance management Production and process optimization Optimization of production and OPM processes: Provides continuous process optimization, guided or fully automated, ensuring product quality, waste reduction and process improvement Picture Optimization of production and OPM processes OPM Production and Process Optimization enables process engineers to be more efficient and effective by deploying optimizers from the cloud to the edge for closed loop, automated edge process setpoint optimization or help open-loop guided operations decision and action recommendations to operating personnel. OPM Production and Process Optimization uses prescriptive analytics to enable operations personnel to ensure consistent and optimal operations performance. Key Benefits: Edge Cloud Optimization

Continuous process optimization

Deploy best practices across the entire mining fleet Main characteristics: Guided Decision Support KPI Optimizers

Closed Loop Automated Edge KPI Optimizers

Operationalize and scale analytics CSENSE expertise Proficy CSense: On-site industrial analytics software that optimizes asset and process performance Picture Proficy CSense Proficy CSense uses AI and machine learning to enable process engineers to combine data across industrial data sources and quickly identify issues, uncover root causes, and automate actions to improve. quality, utilization, productivity and delivery of production operations. As a proven analytics software, Proficy CSense has helped mining organizations around the world reduce costs by turning raw data into fast business value. Engineers and data scientists can analyze, troubleshoot, predict, and optimize the performance of assets and processes in real time. Additionally, Proficy CSense provides the ability to extract insights from historical data and quickly develop, test, and deploy simple calculations, predictive analytics, and optimization and control solutions to reduce variability and optimize. Key Benefits: Reduce process variability

Quick troubleshooting

Increase engineering productivity

Reduce downtime

Optimize with a process twin

Improve data integrity Main characteristics: Harness new insights from data

Rapidly develop analytics solutions

Accelerate deployment through greater efficiency

Improve engineering productivity

