Low PE, High ROE Stock Akzo Nobel India Sets Record Date for 25 Dividends

With a market valuation of 9,907.98 Cr, Akzo Nobel India Limited is a medium-sized company that operates in the consumer discretionary industry. AkzoNobel, the world’s largest coatings company, has dominant market leadership and well-known brands in multiple countries. Since its inception over 60 years ago, Akzo Nobel India has supplied well-known and popular brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International and Interpon. In reporting its Q3FY23 results, the company declared a dividend of 25 per share for its eligible shareholders.

The company has publicly announced that its board of directors has recommended an interim dividend of 25/- per capital share for the 2022-23 financial year. Akzo Nobel India said in a filing that the board has set Tuesday, February 21, 2023 as the record date to determine members’ entitlement to an interim dividend for the 2022-23 financial year. A partner, whose name is entered in the Register of Partners or in the Register of Beneficial Owners kept by the Custodians at the close of business hours on Tuesday February 21, 2023, is entitled to this dividend.

Akzo Nobel India’s Board of Directors remains committed to creating value for its shareholders. Therefore, based on the performance for the nine months ended December 31, 2022, the Board is delighted to announce an interim dividend of 25 per share for the year 2022-23,” said Mr. Oscar Wezenbeek, Chairman of Akzo Nobel India.

During Q3FY23, the company recorded operating revenue of 986.8 crore, up 8% YoY from 914.40 Cr recorded at T3FY22. Akzo Nobel India said its operating EBIT reached 121.8 crore, up 12%, as net expenses stood at 867.60 Cr in the quarter ended December 2022 compared to 808.70 Cr in the prior year quarter, representing a 1% year-on-year decline. Akzo Nobel India’s pre-tax profit is 131.60 Cr at T3FY23 compared to 110.40 Cr in Q3FY22, while its net profit reached 97.4 crores in Q3FY23, up 16% YoY from 83.90 Cr at T3FY22.

Commenting on the performance, Rajiv Rajgopal, Managing Director of Akzo Nobel India, said: “During the first nine months of the financial year, our solid revenue growth of 25% led to market share gains in all companies. He added that we achieved revenue growth of 8% in the quarter driven by strong performance across the coatings business. Decorative paints saw relatively moderate growth, retail markets were hit by the monsoon in October, but rose in November and December. Our double-digit profitability was driven by management and operating efficiencies.

On Friday, shares of Akzo Nobel India closed on the NSE at 2,180, down 0.10% from the previous close of 2,182.15. The stock hit a 52-week high of 2,400.00 on (18-Nov-2022) and a minimum of 52 weeks of 1,687.60 on (Jun 17, 2022). Debt-free company Akzo Nobel India with zero debt ratio posted 74.76% developer stake, 2.71% FII stake, 9.21% DII stake and public stake by 13.33% in Q3FY23. Akzo Nobel India’s price-to-earnings ratio is 31.5, below its industry PE ratio of 62, while FY22 return on equity (ROE) was 23.1%, over 20 % for FY21, which makes the stock attractive despite being a debt-free and no-commitment developer, according to Trendlyne.

