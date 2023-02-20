Business
Ken Griffin buys one of the best-selling stocks on the market
Ken Griffin, CEO of huge hedge fund and market maker Citadel Securities, has an estimated net worth of $33 billion, so he’s certainly had success when it comes to investing.
That’s why it was quite interesting to see that Citadel recently disclosed a 5.5% stake in the crypto bank. Silvergate Capital (AND 4.09%), which is one of the most shorted stocks in the United States, with over 72% of its shares sold short. Let’s take a look at where Silvergate found itself and what Citadel could do.
How Silvergate Got Here
A company does not simply become the most shorted stock in the United States. Normally this happens when the stock becomes extremely overvalued or there is a problem with the business model of the company. In this case, Silvergate’s business model ran into huge problems, especially in the second half of 2022.
The bank caters to the crypto industry with its real-time payment network that allows crypto traders and crypto exchanges to transfer US dollars or euros between each other in real time, around the clock. This is essential to facilitate crypto trading, as cryptocurrencies are traded around the clock.
The payment network brought many customers to Silvergate, which also brought large sums of non-interest-bearing deposits to the bank. This essentially served as a free source of deposits, which Silvergate could invest in interest-earning assets and earn money on the spread. So the key to Silvergate’s business was deposits.
But then the FTX debacle happened. Silvergate serves nearly all major crypto exchanges, and FTX was a fairly large customer, accounting for around 10% of Silvergate’s deposits. This caused a crisis of confidence in the industry and suddenly longtime Silvergate customers withdrew their deposits en masse, essentially amounting to a bank run. Silvergate saw almost 70% of its deposits leave the bank in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Silvergate doesn’t take much credit exposure and maintains a liquid balance sheet, but much of its excess cash was invested in bonds, and many of those bonds were trading at a loss due to the interest rate environment. high interest. Silvergate had to sell bonds as they traded at a loss to cover deposit outflows and ended up destroying much of their equity in the process.
Although the stock has fallen significantly, many investors believe the bank could potentially face steep regulatory fines and legal issues due to its connection with FTX. The argument is that Silvergate likely violated some sort of Anti-Money Laundering Law, Bank Secrecy Act, or Know-Your-Customer Laws in its dealings with FTX. That could be enough to bankrupt the bank or send the stock to zero, the shorts claim.
Silvergate has come under intense scrutiny from lawmakers, and media have previously reported that the US Department of Justice is investigating Silvergate’s connection to FTX, although the bank has not been formally charged. .
What Griffin might be thinking
If Silvergate avoids overly punitive regulatory actions, then the stock would likely be a decent investment going forward as it provides critical infrastructure to the crypto industry. If the crypto rebounds, Silvergate would likely benefit.
But it doesn’t seem like Citadel is necessarily taking a true long position. An anonymous source told CoinDesk that Citadel is more interested in buying shares as a market maker and using them to sell various options on Silvergate. There’s been a ton of volatility on Silvergate options, and market makers can make good spreads on options, so it’s entirely possible that Citadel has no interest in staying long on Silvergate and instead sees a great opportunity in the options market.
That said, other funds like black rock and Susquehanna took up position at Silvergate. Ultimately, the future remains very uncertain for Silvergate until it can remove the regulatory overhang, so this is a very risky stock at this time.
Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
