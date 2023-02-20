Invest now in the stock market? Why bother when cash could be king

Cash is king!?

When a $6 plastic crown can fetch nearly $600,000 at auctionit’s safe to say that the value has been inflated.

The toughest question for investors nearly a year into the Federal Reserve’s inflation-fighting spree is whether it’s wise to buy the stock drop or earn an attractive yield from 5% on safe haven treasury bills, a cash equivalents, Makes more sense.

By a popular measure, investing in the stock market now pays about the same as short-term debt backed by the full confidence of the U.S. government, though both are still outpaced by the $6.4 annual cost of living. % in January.

Specifically, the earnings performance of companies in the S&P 500

-0.28%

converged last week with the 6-month Treasury

5.026%

rates, both hitting around 5%, for the first time in around 20 years (see chart).

US stock market earnings yield and 6-month Treasury rate converge in early 2023 around 5% Refinitiv





Earnings yield is the last 12 months of earnings divided by the stock price. It is also a gauge of which assets are overvalued or undervalued.

I think what you make of it is that bonds are back, said Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at the Schwab Center for Financial Research, noting that both yields used to track closer for many years in the 1980s and 1990s. This is probably new to many investment managers and individual investors.

Schwab’s view on equities has been cautious for some time, including that higher-growth stocks could be vulnerable to further setbacks as the Fed continues to tighten financial conditions.

Jones said the possibility of earning 5% with bonds looks very attractive and likely allows an investor to ride out more ups and downs in the equity portion of their portfolio, not by taking on so much risk.

Flow of funds to bonds

Investors seem to like today’s higher bond yields, with about $17 billion flowing out of U.S. equity funds this year through Feb. 15 and $4.2 billion flowing into bond funds around the world. Treasury, the largest inflows into U.S. government debt funds since 2004, according to data from BofA Global.

Why not take 4.8% or 5% on a risk-free return basis, said Stephen Guilfoyle, founder and president of Sarge986, a private family trading operation and former NYSE stock trader. I move some of my money into 3 month paper and I’m very much an equities guy.

The 3-month Treasury rate

4.816%

was close to 4.8% on Friday, while the 2-year Treasury

4.629%

was at 4.6% and the 10-year yield

3.821%

was around 3.8%, its second-highest level of the year, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

US stocks ended the week mostly down after the consumer price index showed inflation may need higher interest rates to recede faster. Economists at Goldman Sachs and Bank of America revised their forecasts to include interest rate hikes of 25 basis points in March, May and June, which would bring the Fed’s terminal rate into a range of 5, 25% to 5.5%.

In January, investors trading in the fed funds futures market expected the Fed stop raising rates to 5%.

Major stock indexes were still up in 2023, driven by hopes that a deep recession could be avoided and that the Fed might also scale back its interest rate hikes.

Josh Duitz, deputy director of global equities at abrdn, said stock prices currently reflect a Goldilocks scenario where the Fed has inflation under control but the economy is in a shallow recession.

But he also thinks stock valuations have spiraled out of control over the past 10 to 15 years of low interest rates, especially for growth stocks. Duitz thinks investors should prepare for higher rates for longer. When the cost of capital is higher, those growth names aren’t as attractive, he said. Look at the cash that companies produce and pay out to individual shareholders.

While off previous highs in 2023, the S&P 500 was up 6.2% on the year through Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average

+0.39%

rose 2.1% and the Nasdaq Composite Index

-0.58%

advanced 12.6%, according to FactSet.

Where do the markets go from here? Who knows. Not everyone saw the value of the Notorious BIG wearing a cheap crown to a 1997 photo shoot, although as Rolling Stone magazine points out, he ended up being one of the most hip-hop portraits. most famous ever made.

On deck for next week, the US stock market will be closed Monday for Washington’s birthday. Existing home sales data for January is due Tuesday, while minutes from the Feb. 1 rate-setting meeting are due Wednesday. But the big data point will likely be Thursday’s PCE index for January with a new inflation reading.

Joseph Adinolfi contributed reporting.