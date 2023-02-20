Bandhan Bank rewards its employees with stock options. 5 key details you need to know

Bandhan Bank stock options: The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of Bandhan Bank granted stock options to its employees at a grant price of 242.10 per option. The total number of stock options available for grant to eligible employees is 40,500 Bandhan Bank shares. The granting price of 242.10 each was set according to Thursday’s closing price last week. The private lender informed Indian exchanges about the grant in the latest exchange communication last week.

Informing Indian stock exchanges of the stock option grant, Bandhan Bank said: “In accordance with the applicable provisions of the SEBI (Registration and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR), we wish inform that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Bank has on 17th February 2023 granted 40,500 stock options with a nominal value of Rs. 10 each (ESOP), at the grant price of Rs. 242, 10 (Rs. two hundred and forty two and ten paisa only) per option to eligible employees of the Bank.”

Here we list 5 important details you need to know:

1]Brief description of options granted: 40,500 ESOPs granted by the Bank’s Nomination and Remuneration Committee to the eligible Bank employee under the Bandhan Bank Employee Stock Option Plan – Series 1 Tranche 5.

2]Total number of shares covered by these options: 40,500 equity shares of Rs. 10 each of Bank. Each stock option gives the right to apply for and be allotted 1 (one) share with a par value of Rs. 10 each of the Bank.

3]Pricing Formula: In accordance with the provisions of the SEBI SBEBSE and the ESOP Series 1, the ESOPs were granted at the last available closing price prevailing on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited, the stock exchange which recorded the highest trading volumes on the Bank shares. Thursday, February 16, 2023, i.e. the trading day immediately preceding the date on which the grant of options was approved by the Appointments and Compensation Committee.

4]Deadline for exercising the option: The exercise period will be a maximum of five years from the respective acquisition date of the Options.

5]Options vested: The ESOPs granted above will vest as follows:

a) 25% of the options granted will vest after one year from the date of grant;

b) 25% of the options granted will vest after a period of two years from the date of grant;

c) 25% of the options granted will vest at the end of a period of three years from the date of grant; And

d) 25% of the options granted will vest after a period of four years from the date of grant.

