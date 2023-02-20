REITs focus on the Indian market; invests Rs 7,600 cr in one week





Foreign portfolio investors (REITs) are back in the stock markets with an investment of over Rs 7,600 crore in the week ended February 17.

However, REITs withdrew Rs 1,760 crore in the month of February against outflows of Rs 26,543 crore in January. According to data available from custodians, there was a net outflow of Rs 3,920 crore by equity REITs during the previous week (February 7-12). The REIT’s total exit in 2023 stands at Rs 28,303 crore, according to Central Depository Services Ltd. REITs had withdrawn Rs 132,815 crore from Indian markets in 2022 amid rising inflation and interest rates across the globe, with the war in Ukraine adding to the markets’ woes. An important recent trend is that REIT sales have declined significantly and REITs have even become buyers in recent days.

It seems that the sustained sales in India since the beginning of January are over; but they could resell at higher levels, said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services. REITs were buyers of automobiles, auto components and construction. They were sellers in banking and financial services in which they sit on good profits, he said. The distinguishing feature of stock market performance this year is India’s underperformance with Nifty down 1.4% (YTD). On the other hand, the Taiwan index increased by 8.3% and that of Shanghai by 3.4%. The main reason for this variation in performance is REIT outflows from India and inflows into other emerging markets such as China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and South Korea. India’s exits were triggered primarily by high valuations in India and entries into other markets were triggered by their relatively cheaper valuations. The opening of the Chinese economy and improving prospects there have played an important role in the massive flows into China, Vijayakumar said. According to a research report by Bank of Baroda, a wide range of factors such as the Russian-Ukrainian war, rising global rates, strengthening dollar, Chinese factor as well as darkening global growth outlook have prevented investors to take risks. In India, REIT flows saw bouts of recovery, but momentum was derailed again amid a domestic stock market rout, further exacerbated by the Fed’s inflexible fight against inflation and reopening in China. PEI flows are important for India as they help supplement financing needs caused by a growing current account deficit. With Indian CAD expected to reach 3% of GDP in FY23, FDI and ECB inflows may not be sufficient to finance the deficit. REITs have remained volatile for much of this year with increasing risk and therefore may not contribute positively to our balance of payments, according to the BoB report.

