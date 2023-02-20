Is the US stock market open tomorrow?





The US stock market will not open and will remain closed for trading on President’s Day, also known as Washington’s birthday. President’s Day, which is celebrated annually on the third Monday in February, will be celebrated this year on February 20. On Monday, stock and bond markets will be closed to honor all past presidents of the United States. As a result, the next U.S. stock market holiday will be Presidents Day, Monday, February 20, 2023. Monday is a holiday for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Nasdaq. The exchange will not reopen until 9:30 a.m. EST on February 21 after its last closing at 4 p.m. EST on February 17. Also read: Markets expect Fed to make three more 25 basis point rate hikes in next 3 meetings This is the longest period that the stock market is closed barring unusual circumstances, as it is a three-day break over the weekend. There are a few other occasions when the stock market is closed for three days and falls on a holiday in the United States, including Martin Luther King Jr. Holidays include Good Friday, Memorial Day, June 19, June 4 July, Labor Day and Christmas Day. Also Read: The US Fed’s War on Inflation: Will Powell’s Disinflation Remark Go on a Transitional Way? Federal banking, currencies, commodities and international financial markets are all expected to be open on Presidents Day, while the US bond market will be closed. It is possible that Monday will see several commercial banks closed. On April 7, 2023, Good Friday will be the next stock market holiday in the United States. Ten US stock market holidays and two half-day holidays will be observed by the Nasdaq in 2023, compared to nine US stock market holidays and one half-day holiday in 2022. You can view the list of holidays stock market to see if the market is open today or if it opens tomorrow. The following days are considered holidays: Good Friday, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labor Day, Martin Luther King Jr. President’s Day, Thanksgiving (with an early closing at 1 p.m. EST the following day, often known as name Black Friday), and Christmas Day are all observed.

