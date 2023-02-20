Inflation and rising rates fear to weigh on stock market

The stock market could decline this week given heightened concerns about inflation and interest rate hikes.

The Philippines Stock Exchange Index (PSEi) closed at 6,779.02 last Friday, down 14.2% from the previous week and its lowest in just over a month.

The broader All Shares, meanwhile, ended the week at 3,621.69.

The declines in the PSEi from Thursday were attributed to the fact that the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) raised its key rate by 50 basis points in response to surprise inflation in January.

Another factor that reportedly dampened sentiment was hawkish statements by US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials.

“The local market has already been down for four consecutive weeks with total losses amounting to 3.93%,” said Japhet Tantiangco, senior research analyst at Philstocks Financial Inc.

Bargain hunting could provide a boost this week, but “overall the market still appears to be moving with a downside bias amid resurgent concerns over the BSP’s aggressively hawkish monetary policy outlook and of the Fed,” he added.

“Investors may also continue to heed the BSP’s upward-revised inflation outlook as well as their signal of possible rate hikes ahead,” Tantiangco continued.

“Concerns over further Fed tightening should also weigh on the market following higher-than-expected US inflation in January and strength in the labor market.”

With PSEi having fallen below the 6,800 level, the next support would be at 6,600, Tantiangco said.

China Bank Securities’ head of research Rastine Mercado meanwhile said the PSEi saw steady selling last Friday as buying appetite remained tepid following the BSP’s 50 basis point rate hike. and global equity sales.

“Overnight moves in the offshore markets will likely provide a signal for price action starting this week. In the event that we see sustained selling, we are likely to be trailing lower,” he said. added.

“Nevertheless, we believe there are still opportunities for bargain hunting given that we have already seen four weeks of declines. The next support level after 6,780 is around 6,600-6,640, while resistance is between 6,950 [and] 7,000.”

Online brokerage 2TradeAsia.com, meanwhile, warned that more outsized rate hikes could come from the BSP, as its moves are likely to be closely tied to domestic inflation rather than simply reflecting the Fed.

“BSP’s decision was not surprising given the surprise Consumer Price Index figure for January[uary] (8.7 percent). Short-term local shareholders should expect the likelihood of higher interest rates if food inflation coincides with expected higher seasonal costs (such as electricity and construction) in the summer,” a- he added.

“This makes domestic inflation all the more crucial over the next 3 [to] 6 months, as larger and continued rate hikes will drive higher local rates of return, making local capital projects more expensive to invest. »

He noted that fourth-quarter earnings reports, meanwhile, focused on company-level strategies against rising capital costs and ways to boost earnings per share despite macro events. difficult.

“Cash flow metrics will remain front and center, especially as fixed income yields become more competitive with preferred stocks and dividends increase,” 2TradeAsia said.

“As mentioned earlier, the market review should reveal several assets that are trading well below their historical averages, even despite the recent market rally,” he added.

“Interest rate fluctuations should keep the market anxious in the near term. In addition, growing geopolitical tensions that could affect oil markets, more [a] China’s lackluster recovery means more bias toward risk aversion.”