Stocks to buy during the rally? The strategist says to be defensive offensive ‘





Stock markets appear to have reversed course after a dismal 2022. But with the path of interest rate hikes still uncertain and a potential recession still possible, market watchers are struggling to decide whether this is another bearish rally or the start of a new bull market. . “There are basically two stories in the market today,” Rahul Ghosh, portfolio specialist, equity division at T. Rowe Price, told CNBC’s “Street Signs Asia” on Thursday. “The optimist [one] this is the story of disinflation… The little more negative [one] is the story of persistent inflation, which then has implications for either the path of rate hikes or the duration of rates remaining higher. What I mean is don’t get defensive with base names. You can look for earnings growth or be a bit broader on exposures while looking for upside,” he added. Ghosh advised focusing on less cyclical names and stocks with quality earnings stability. , for the first time in a long time, we have a world that is not run solely by the US Federal Reserve,” he added. Ghosh succinctly summed up his investment strategy in notes to CNBC: “More more importantly, [investors] must continue to focus on companies that can generate solid growth in this environment. In general, we have seen these companies rewarded so far this year. in the artificial intelligence ‘arms race’.” He said that while Nvidia’s stock price has risen significantly over the past month, he remains bullish on revenue drivers such as the platform data center and cloud computing solutions.” The cloud may be slowing down, but it’s not. dead. We are talking about a slowdown in the growth rate from 50% to 30%, and a possible recovery next year. It’s not something to sneeze at,” Ghosh said. Another of Ghosh’s top picks is AIA Insurer. play safer on China’s reopening story without the risks of domestic regulatory issues. Rounding out its choices, Chubb is the largest P&C insurer in the world. Ghosh believes the company will achieve double-digit growth in earnings per share over the next few years, driven by better underwriting and investment income in a higher interest rate environment. He added that the market underestimated management’s ability to react to higher risks of climate change-induced events, giving investors a chance to buy the stock at a “Covid-low” price ratio. / double-digit earnings, below the historical average. “It’s also a way of thinking about a world where data is conflicting on the strength of the economy. Are we potentially going to slow down and have a hard landing, a landing with no landing, or a soft landing? Insurance is a way to play this without necessarily having the risk you get from [investing] in a commercial bank,” Ghosh said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/02/20/shares-to-buy-during-the-rally-strategist-says-be-defensively-offensive.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos