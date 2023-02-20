Business
Sensex Today: LIVE Stock Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty Erase Earnings, Trade Slightly Lower; metal, pharmaceutical stocks fall the most
There are growing concerns that stock markets are ignoring the risk of high inflation that is only receding very slowly. Comments from some Fed officials that they may have to remain hawkish for an extended period and may even support a 50 basis point rate hike at the March Fed meeting are negative for equity markets. US bond yields and the dollar index rose slightly from their recent lows in response to this concern. In India, it seems that the FII-supported selling period has ended and they have started buying on certain days. The negative sentimental impact of the Adani problem seems to be behind us. The likely hawkish stance of the Fed will limit the rally in the US market and it will also keep the Indian market range bound, attracting selling at higher levels and buying at lower levels. Valuations of major banking names, large-cap IT and capital goods companies are currently reasonable and can build up on downside.
– Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
Kalpataru Power Transmission received orders worth Rs 3185 crore
SENSEX TODAY | Index erases opening gains, slips below 61,000
India’s federal government has opposed Hindustan Zinc’s proposed state-backed acquisition of the zinc assets of Vedanta Ltd for $2.98 billion, a government letter to the company revealed on Monday.
Pharmaceutical major Cipla said on Saturday that the US health regulator had issued Form 483 with eight observations after inspecting its manufacturing plant based in Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh.
Opening Bell: Sensex rises above 100 pts, Nifty above 17,950; Cipla loses 5%, IDBI Bank gains 2%
Pre-open session: Sensex exceeds 100 points; Clever above 17,970
Surya Roshni receives orders worth Rs 114 crore
Asian stocks dampened by unease over Fed and BOJ policy
Asian stocks got off to a soft start on Monday as the U.S. holiday slowed trade ahead of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting and a reading of core inflation that could add to the risk that rates interest increases longer.
SGX Nifty reports positive start
Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 26.5 points, or 0.15%, at 17,963.50, signaling Dalal Street was heading for a positive start on Monday.
Tech View: Charts Suggest a Showdown Between Bulls and Bears
After opening lower in trade, the Nifty 50 index failed to hold and ended above the psychologically crucial 18,000 level on Friday.
Wall Street falls as investors worry about interest rates
Wall Street fell on Friday, weighed down by Microsoft and Nvidia as investors feared inflation and a strong U.S. economy could put the Federal Reserve on pace for further interest rate hikes.
Oil prices little changed, paring last week’s losses on improving supplies
Oil prices were little changed at the start of Asian trading on Monday, after stabilizing at $2 a barrel on Friday, as increased U.S. supply and expectations of further interest rate hikes dampened optimism about the recovery of demand in China.
Rupee drops 12 paise to close at 82.82 against the US Dollar on FII outflows
The rupee depreciated 12 paise to close at 82.82 against the US currency on Friday as a stronger greenback in the overseas market and a subdued trend in domestic equities weighed on investor sentiment.
Sensex, nice on Friday
BSE’s 30-stock benchmark Sensex fell 317 points or 0.52% to settle at 61,002. The broader NSE Nifty fell 92 points or 0.51% to end at 17 944.
