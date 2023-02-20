Monday Adani Wilmar Fellowship Earnings Beware of HUL Sun Pharma CRISIL





After rebounding well for three consecutive days, the stock market closed at a red mark on Friday. The BSE Sensex closed at 61,002.57 after falling 316.94 points, while the NSE Nifty closed at 17,944.20, witnessing a decline of 91.65. However, experts say the week could open on the green today, meaning Monday. They always say that the market will continue to witness a roller coaster ride. Big winners last week Friday finally saw good news for Adani Group investors. Adani Wilmar closed on green with a 5% gain at Rs 438.25. This stock has yielded returns of 1.93% over the past 5 days. Axita cotton was also in the list of winners although this title had a lot of ups and downs last week. It is available at Rs 63, with a gain of 8.34%. It is approaching its 52-week high of Rs 69.70. Information Technology Developer was another stock on the winners list. This jumped 5% to Rs 111.30. Stocks to watch today Hindustan Unileveris a stock to watch today. On Friday, its share closed in red at Rs 2,515, down 0.48%. The company on Friday announced its exit from Atta and the salt business and is selling its Annapurna and Captain Cook brands to Uma Global Foods Pte Ltd. and Uma Consumer Products Private Ltd., which are subsidiaries of Reactivate Brands International, a Singapore-based company. company and a subsidiary of CSAW Aqbator Pte Ltd (Singapore). The brands are being sold for Rs 60.4 crore. This will definitely change his share position. Indigo, the air carrier, is also a share to watch. Interglobe Aviation shares closed at Rs 1,877 on Friday, down 1.07%. However, the company has announced a new partnership with Turkish Airlines, which is part of its expansion plans. She had already ordered nearly 500 devices. This will see a change in its stock prices. The drug major Sun Pharma is also a share that will experience fluctuations today. On Friday, it closed at Rs 983, down 1.22%. The company announced that it had acquired a 26.09% stake in Agatsa Software Private Limited, which is an early-stage digital diagnostic device company, for Rs 30 crore in two tranches. Market rating agency CRISIS also closed on a red mark last week. Available at Rs 3,130, it has returned 4.24% over the past month. The company recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 158 crore in the fourth quarter of the year 2022, up by 17.5% compared to Rs 134.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Expected quarterly results The quarterly results of Parsvnath Developers should be out today.

