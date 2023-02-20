Business
Beijing Stock Exchange Implements Market Making Transactions Starting Today, Involving 36 Underlying Market Making Stocks
Securities Times reporter Cheng Dan
The Beijing Stock Exchange’s market making transaction will be implemented today, with the participation of 13 securities firms, involving 36 underlying stocks for market making. This is a key link in the combination policy of the Beijing Stock Exchange and the New Third Council to deepen reforms.
Zheng Pingde, head of the market-making and trading department of China National Finance Securities, believes that the introduction of the market-making mechanism by the Beijing Stock Exchange will help improve stock liquidity, release market vitality, build market resilience and balance the two ends of investment and financing, and help reduce investment. It is another beneficial practice to comprehensively promote the high-quality development of the Beijing Stock Exchange and stock transfer system.
The first batch of market-creating target stocks on the Beijing Stock Exchange has a total of 36 stocks, with a total market value of 112.232 billion yuan and an average price-earnings ratio of 16.98 times. Among them, 22 stocks are Beijing Stock Exchange 50 constituent stocks, with a weighting ratio of 58.77%. Private companies accounted for almost 80% and small and medium-sized companies over 60%. Specifically, the overall performance of the first batch of market-making target stocks in the first three quarters of last year maintained steady growth. The average growth rate of operating profit was 23.19%; the average growth rate of net income was 18.82%, demonstrating strong resilience and dynamism. There are 19 companies recognized by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology as “little giant” companies specializing in special innovation, accounting for 52.78% of the total. The average R&D intensity in 2021 will reach 8.40%, and the innovation capacity of enterprises is relatively remarkable.
A reporter from the Securities Times learned that in order to promote the continued positive effect of the market making system, CBEX will actively promote the expansion of market maker qualifications in CBEX after the launch of the business and improve the trading system. support, including timely securities market making.
The first is to actively promote the expansion of market maker qualifications on the North Exchange. Whereas companies listed on CBEX are currently from NEEQ market, in order to enhance the implementation effect of CBEX’s market making activity and promote the benign interaction between NEEQ and CBEX market maker, the CBEX, on the premise of ensuring that risks are controllable, then actively promote the expansion of the scope of market makers on the Beijing Stock Exchange, and try to include more makers NEEQ market leader with some market making experience, better market making performance and better risk control.
The second is to improve the securities lending market making system. Allowing market makers to engage in market making activities by borrowing securities from shareholders of listed companies will help reduce market makers’ inventory management risks, enrich market makers’ trading strategies market and thereby increase the market makers’ enthusiasm to participate and exert more of the institutional effect.
