ZSE will host major regional stock market events





Nelson Gahadza –business journalist The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) has been nominated to host this year’s semi-annual meeting of the SADC Committee on Exchanges (CoSSE) and the African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA) Workshop on Building African Capital Markets (BAFM). Mr. Justin Bgoni, the General Manager of ZSE, said that the two events will be held simultaneously in Victoria Falls from From April 10 to 15, 2023. The ZSE has been designated to host the semi-annual meeting of the SADC Committee on Stock Exchanges (CoSSE) from 10-15 April 2023 and the African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA) Workshop on Building African Capital Markets ( BAFM) from April 12-15, 2023, he said in a statement. The CoSSE was established in 1997 as a collective body of the various SADC stock exchanges, with the aim of increasing market liquidity in the region, improving the trading of various securities in the region and encourage the development of a harmonized securities market environment within the region. SADC. Other members that are part of the CoSSE include Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), Lusaka Stock Exchange (LSE), Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) and Trop-X Limited (Seychelles). The main objective of CoSSE is to promote the development of efficient, fair and transparent securities markets in the region. ASEA was established in 1993 and is the premier association of stock exchanges in Africa, which have come together for the purpose of developing member stock exchanges, promoting capital markets activities and providing a platform for networking. Currently, the association is represented by 25 exchanges serving 37 African countries, including Zimbabwe. The BAFM workshop is an ASEA-initiated capacity building program designed to promote the growth of African financial markets and an opportunity to build the capacity of African stock exchanges to compete globally. According to Mr. Bgoni, the 11th BAFM workshop will be held under the theme Risk Management in Turbulent Times. Over the years, SADC stock exchanges decided to focus on loose cooperation after clarifying delicate issues that seemed to be slowing progress towards an integrated real-time network of national stock exchanges in the region. Given the different levels of development in SADC countries, concerns have been raised that a regional stock exchange could be dominated by the largest stock exchange in the region, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. Member States have therefore decided to start with flexible cooperation, which will probably pave the way for a smooth transition towards integration. However, the Zimbabwe equity market has evolved in recent years with the introduction of new products and the establishment of a US dollar-denominated stock exchange, the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX). The ZSE, for its part, offers products such as real estate investment trusts (REITs) and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.herald.co.zw/zse-to-host-key-regional-stock-exchange-events/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos