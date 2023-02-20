ZSE will host major regional stock market events

the herald
Nelson Gahadza –business journalist
The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) has been nominated to host this year’s semi-annual meeting of the SADC Committee on Exchanges (CoSSE) and the African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA) Workshop on Building African Capital Markets (BAFM).
Mr. Justin Bgoni, the General Manager of ZSE, said that the two events will be held simultaneously in Victoria Falls from From April 10 to 15, 2023.
The ZSE has been designated to host the semi-annual meeting of the SADC Committee on Stock Exchanges (CoSSE) from 10-15 April 2023 and the African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA) Workshop on Building African Capital Markets ( BAFM) from April 12-15, 2023, he said in a statement.
The CoSSE was established in 1997 as a collective body of the various SADC stock exchanges, with the aim of increasing market liquidity in the region, improving the trading of various securities in the region and encourage the development of a harmonized securities market environment within the region. SADC.
Other members that are part of the CoSSE include Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), Lusaka Stock Exchange (LSE), Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) and Trop-X Limited (Seychelles).
The main objective of CoSSE is to promote the development of efficient, fair and transparent securities markets in the region.
ASEA was established in 1993 and is the premier association of stock exchanges in Africa, which have come together for the purpose of developing member stock exchanges, promoting capital markets activities and providing a platform for networking.
Currently, the association is represented by 25 exchanges serving 37 African countries, including Zimbabwe.
The BAFM workshop is an ASEA-initiated capacity building program designed to promote the growth of African financial markets and an opportunity to build the capacity of African stock exchanges to compete globally.
According to Mr. Bgoni, the 11th BAFM workshop will be held under the theme Risk Management in Turbulent Times.
Over the years, SADC stock exchanges decided to focus on loose cooperation after clarifying delicate issues that seemed to be slowing progress towards an integrated real-time network of national stock exchanges in the region.
Given the different levels of development in SADC countries, concerns have been raised that a regional stock exchange could be dominated by the largest stock exchange in the region, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
Member States have therefore decided to start with flexible cooperation, which will probably pave the way for a smooth transition towards integration.
However, the Zimbabwe equity market has evolved in recent years with the introduction of new products and the establishment of a US dollar-denominated stock exchange, the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX).
The ZSE, for its part, offers products such as real estate investment trusts (REITs) and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).