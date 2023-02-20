Night hunting headlamps recalled due to burn hazard





CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) A nighttime hunting headlamp is being recalled because it may pose a potential burn hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). According to the CPSC, the product was manufactured in China and imported by Allpredatorscall.com. The company has received 14 reports of a wire about the light shorting, causing the wire to heat up and melt. There were at least two people who were burned. About 12,000 headlamps have been sold in the United States, according to the CPSC. They were sold at Mahoning Valley Milling Co, Scheels, Texas Gun Shop and in stores nationwide and online at AllPredatorCalls.com, BoondockOutdoors.com, EazyOutdoors.com, NightHuntingDepot.com and OpticsPlanet.com as of February 2018 through December 2022 for between $160 and $480. . West Virginia Deer Hunters Have a Good Year

The recalled products include Wicked Lights brand night hunting headlamps, ScanPro iC Gen 1, Gen 1.5 and Gen 2 models. The lamps are black and were sold with rechargeable lithium-ion batteries and a storage case. Allpredatorscall.coms Wicked Lights Brand ScanPro Night Hunting Headlamp recalled Credit: US Consumer Product Safety Commission This battery carrying case includes information that will help customers determine if theirs is subject to the recall. According to the CPSC, only headlights without an F suffix in the style code printed on the battery compartment are included. Battery compartment style, code location. Credit: US Consumer Product Safety Commission Seriously injured bald eagle flies again in West Virginia

Anyone in possession of the recalled product is urged to immediately stop using it and contact AllPredatorCalls.com for a free replacement battery compartment with safety power circuit. The company is available toll-free at 888-826-9683 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, by email at [email protected] or on line.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wboy.com/wv-outdoors/night-hunting-headlamps-recalled-for-potential-burn-hazard/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos