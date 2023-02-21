An Exciting New Bull Stock “Market” Is Emerging





Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) Getty Images Today, many uncertainties and risks cloud hopes and optimism. However, it is from these times that equity investment opportunities arise. These dark clouds have two silver linings that create a new bullish stock market: First, fad and easy money speculation is eliminated, making risk-return expectations and stock valuations reasonable again.

Second, experienced and professional stock investors, adopting an “out with the old, in with the new” attitude, are now focusing on new ideas and strategies. Enter the new “market” of bull stocks The “market” is in quotes as what emerges appears to be a more common “special situations” uptrend. If so, stock market indices will not pick up the action. As has happened in the past, index returns will be mired by the underperformance of larger companies, which will make the new uptrend all the more exciting. But isn’t inflation a problem? Not necessarily. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The Federal Reserve’s policy of low interest rates and easy money from 2008 to 2021 has created an environment in which large growth companies and large asset funds have thrived. Much of the easy money went into asset accumulation, which kept consumer price inflation under control. But then the Covid-caused shutdown hit, and the Fed and the US government threw trillions of dollars down the economic hole. This has created an environment with too much money floating around, much of it in the hands of consumers. So inflation finally jumped into the mix, upending the beliefs formed in previous years. The reason today’s higher inflation isn’t necessarily bad for the stock market is that stock prices are based on current dollars, as are corporate revenues and profits. If a company can counter or control some or all of its cost inflation, it can produce higher growth, which, in turn, can produce uptrends. Examples: the period of rising inflation from 1966 to 1982 saw strong periods of stock market “market” Note: I started investing in stocks in 1964 The previous bull market leaders until 1965 were the stocks of large, well-established companies that pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) to new highs. (The DJIA was the main stock market index at the time.) After the economic downturn of 1966 came the years 1967-1969 of the go-go stock market, with intoxicating returns for speculative and special-situation stocks. The DJIA lagged significantly behind the returns of these new flagship stocks. After the moderate recession of 1970 came the “nifty-fifty” market of 1971-1972, in which the stocks of the largest and fastest growing companies were pushed to high valuations. After the crushing recession of 1973-74 and stock markets plummeting nearly 50%, the eventual rebound drove out these big growth stocks. Instead, investors have turned to small company stocks. Then, as the rate of inflation rose and the economy weakened, the focus shifted to companies that could fight inflation, such as natural resources stocks, especially oils. (The S&P 500 allocation to oil stocks has risen to over 20%). So the stock market and experienced/professional stock investors never say die. They just fit. And that looks like where we are now. The bottom line: So what are the company stocks that will drive the new market trend? They’re just starting to show up. From zero in January (and several months before), my list grew to five “confirmed” actions and four “probable” actions. I have not bought yet, when I will write about them. All nine are small to medium in size, belong to various sectors, and none are in the S&P 500. These characteristics are in clear contrast to the large technology leaders in the S&P 500 that drove the previous bull market. Above all, it’s a good thing because it means there’s a lot of potential investor movement from lagging index funds (including exchange-traded funds) that could usher in a new breed of favorites. Change has always happened before, so expect it to return.

