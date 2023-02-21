Is the stock market open today, Presidents Day 2023?





We are coming to the end of February, which means Presidents Day is here. Many want to know: Is the stock market open on Presidents Day 2023? Presidents Day is celebrated annually on the third Monday in February. This year, it falls on Monday, February 20. As the day is a federal holiday, many services will not operate. Some banks will be open, but not all, and in general schools tend to close on Presidents Day. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:74.1146%"/> Colorful bar chart collage image. Credit: Getty Is the stock market open today? The US stock market will be farm Presidents Day. This includes the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In February, the market will close at 4:00 p.m. EST on February 17 and will not reopen until 9:30 a.m. EST on Tuesday, February 21. In addition to the stock market closing, the US bond market will also be closed on Presidents Day, as it is a federal holiday. When else is the stock market closed? The next time the exchange will be closed to observe a public holiday is April 7, 2023, for Good Friday. The exchange is closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents Day, Good Friday, Memorial, June 16, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas Day. On Thanksgiving Day, the exchange also closes early, at 1 p.m. EST on the following day, known as Black Friday. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.7188%"/> Close-up of a businessman’s hands using a cellphone. Male professional is touching display screen of mobile phone and sliding pages. Credit: Getty What is Presidents Day? Presidents Day was created in 1885 to honor George Washington on his birthday, February 22. However, it only became widely known as Presidents Day in 1971 when the Uniform Monday Holiday Act came into effect, having been passed in 1968. The law sought to move Presidents Day to the third Monday in February, as well as Memorial Day, Veterans Day and Columbus Day to Mondays. This was to give federal workers more three-day weekends. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:0.1111%"/> Display all In other news, How much does Instagram’s paid verification service cost?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hitc.com/en-gb/2023/02/20/is-the-stock-market-open-today-presidents-day-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos