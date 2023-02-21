Zimbabwe plans offshore hub as listings rise on dollar-only stock exchange





(Bloomberg) – Zimbabwe is planning an offshore financial center in the resort town of Victoria Falls which the government hopes will emulate Dubai and the Isle of Man in attracting foreign investment. The trigger is the success of the VFEX, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said in an interview, a reference to the US-dollar-denominated Victoria Falls Stock Exchange attracting quotes. We want to compete with any offshore financial center in the world. The project will provide investors with an environment comparable to the Isle of Man, Mauritius and Dubai, he said. Marc Holtzman, a seasoned US banker with 35 years of experience in emerging markets, has been named chairman of the center’s board. He is also chairman of CBZ Holdings Ltd., Zimbabwe’s largest lender. Read more: Zimbabwe-only dollar exchange struggles to win over foreigners Holtzman will have his work cut out for him as the country has been shut out of international financial markets since defaulting on its payment obligations to the World Bank, International Monetary Fund and other multilateral lenders more than two decades ago. . It owes more than $13 billion to its creditors. Regular dollar shortages have also spooked foreign investors, as have targeted US sanctions against politically linked individuals and state-owned enterprises for more than two decades. The government says the sanctions increase the country’s risk profile and make it difficult to attract foreign investment. The financial center will be a hard currency zone, based on the US dollar, and will offer tax incentives. Land has been set aside by the state to entice global banks to set up offices in the country, according to Ncube. The VFEX, which was officially launched in October 2020, will be hosted under the financial hub. Free to choose We need to provide confidence to investors that they will have no difficulty repatriating the funds, Holtzman said. Listings on VFEX have been attracted by US dollar trading, capital gains tax exemptions and the ability to repatriate funds from a country where foreign currency is scarce. It now has eight shops. Two more companies are coming in and two more are seeking approval, Justin Bgoni, the chief executive of VFEX, said via text message on Monday. Several of the quotes are due to companies transferred from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, the main stock market in the capital, Harare, which trades in local currency. Authorities will not try to dictate to companies which exchange to list on, as this is informed by their unique capital needs, Ncube said. Businesses are free to choose where to register, he said. I’m not too worried about companies moving from ZSE to VFEX. (Updates with default Zimbabwe in paragraph five and Holtzman’s comment in paragraph eight) 2023 Bloomberg LP

