Goldman picks stocks for economic soft and hard landing





Investors are nervous after US stocks have fallen for three straight weeks, signaling the possibility of higher interest rates for longer than expected. The yield on 6-month and 1-year Treasury bills closed at 5% on Friday, thanks to several economic data releases last week that pointed to a strong US economy. A rise in bond yields leads to higher borrowing costs for companies, which adds downward pressure on equities. Despite this difficult environment, Goldman Sachs remains optimistic and expects a “soft landing” for the US economy. In this scenario, inflation is under control with at most a slight recession. Nevertheless, the investment bank recommended to its clients: “Expect the best (soft landing) but insure against the worst (hard landing)”, in a note published on February 17. “Growth, inflation, earnings, margins and pricing drive our [stock] recommendations,” the bank said in the note titled “Where to Invest Now.” “Soft landing” stock picks in a decelerating inflation environment. The following are the top four stocks named by Goldman Sachs in its “soft landing portfolio.” The bank describes the list as “cyclical laggards with low valuations and strong balance sheets” on the Russell 3000. Goldman’s picks include Tesla; Garmin, the GPS tech company; Mohawk Industries, a global flooring maker, and TopBuild, an insulation and building materials supplier Goldman Sachs analysts expect earnings per share growth of 5% for Tesla and 7% for Garmin over the next 12 months, versus 1% growth for the S&P 500. “Hard landing” stock picks While not the bank’s base case, Goldman also provided investors with investors a “hard landing portfolio” of Russell 1000 companies with “low ion value, strong balance sheets, [and] the main names on this list were video game giants Activision Blizzard and Electronic Arts, as well as retailers Home Depot and Lowe’s Companies. The Wall Street bank has also told clients to own companies with resilient margins because these should hold Investors should avoid stocks with vulnerable margins, he added, especially if there are has a chance that the recent decline in cost cuts and spending will reverse. the year at the same level, it started at 4000, representing a 0% return for 2023. It ended Friday at 4079.09.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/02/21/insure-against-the-worst-goldman-picks-stocks-for-a-soft-and-hard-economic-landing.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos