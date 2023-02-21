F&O Trading Hours: Exchanges Consider Extending Trading Hours for F&O Shares





Exchanges are reviving plans for longer trading hours for equity derivative contracts, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said. The National Stock Exchange (NSE), which is spearheading the effort, is in preliminary talks with market participants to extend trading deadlines for equity futures and options (F&O), they said. . Exchange officials have long argued that the current trading hours in India have caused volumes to shift to overseas markets. Stock exchange and derivatives platforms are currently open for trading between 9:15 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has already drawn up a framework that allows exchanges to keep F&O trades open until 11:55 p.m. and stocks until 5 p.m. Discussions between NSE and market participants are mostly about how long trades are open, what contracts should be available and what issues exchanges need to address, the sources said. One of the proposals is to keep the F&O segment open at least until the US markets start, to help traders reduce risk overnight, while another suggestion is to start with trading hours. trading until 5 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. “Sebi has already introduced the framework allowing the extension of time limits. He left it up to the exchanges to decide on the extension of trading times,” said a person familiar with the matter. “Thus, the change would not require any rule changes from Sebi.” Sebi, NSE and BSE did not respond to ET’s questions. Longer domestic trading hours aim to allow Indian investors to react more quickly to global events. Volumes transferred to GIFT City

“It will be a boon for all overnight traders like me,” said Piyush Chaudhry, founder of Mumbai-based Wave Analytics. “There are times when you need to hedge or trade whenever there are unforeseen events. Longer trading hours open up such possibilities.” Derivative platforms in several major markets – including the United States, Europe and Japan – are open until 11 p.m. In Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT), India’s next International Financial Services Center (IFSC), transactions are allowed for 22 hours. “Slowly all offshore volumes are moving to onshore, mainly to IFSC GIFT City,” said one of the people quoted above. “Some traders and proprietary members are already moving into the IFSC to take advantage of round-the-clock trading.” Singapore Exchange or SGX, which is the largest offshore destination for Nifty derivatives transactions, now settles transactions at IFSC GIFT City. “In some cases, props traders trading in the IFSC may want to hedge their risk with exposure to onshore markets,” the person said. “So having extended onshore timeframes would be helpful for those traders.” Words of Caution

In the past, talks to extend trading times have met with strong resistance from brokers, as longer hours will mean higher personnel costs for them. But with a greater portion of domestic equity and derivatives trading taking place online these days, tighter margin standards reducing settlement risk and bank payment channels becoming more efficient, their opposition has faded. , although some concerns remain.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/markets/stocks/news/bourses-review-extension-of-equity-fo-trade-hours/articleshow/98107517.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos