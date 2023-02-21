London Stock Exchange: Microsoft deal gives impetus to improving fundamentals (LNSTY)

Chris J. Ratcliffe

Things are looking good for the London Stock Exchange Group (OTCPK:LNSTY) ahead of the upcoming fourth quarter report. The company has partnered with Microsoft (MSFT) for a ten-year contract strategic partnership to boost its data and analyzes capabilities and integrate MSFT cloud infrastructure solutions (Azure Purview and Synapse); in turn, MSFT gains a 4% stake and a seat on the board of directors.

While the post-deal revenue target is undisclosed, the addition of a strategic partner such as MSFT and enhanced pipeline optionality argue for a higher earnings growth trajectory. Yet the stock continues to trade at a discount to other major financial data providers at ~27x earnings before, providing ample room for reassessment over time. Major near-term catalysts include the upcoming Q4 update, as well as the next tranche of the buyback program.

Data by Y-Charts

Kick off a Long-term Microsoft partnership

The London Stock Exchange Group and MSFT recently announced the formation of a ten-year strategic partnership, which will provide the company with access to the MSFT suite of cloud infrastructure solutions and enhance its data and analysis. MSFT will also take a 4% stake and a seat on the board, with the stake coming from the Blackstone (BX)/Thomson Reuters (TRI) consortium, which received the stock in the previous deal. Final transaction.

Through tighter integration with MSFT, the hope is that the London Stock Exchange Group will benefit from the entire technology stack, including its data infrastructure and analytics capabilities. In the long term, the collaboration should also lead to an improved product offering and enable the company to access a larger addressable market. Management has guided the deal to significantly increase growth, although given the lack of revenue synergy disclosures, it is difficult to gauge the upside potential here.

What management did reveal, however, are the additional costs of the deal. During FY23-FY25, incremental cash cost has been set within the range of £250-300m, of which £100m will be allocated to capital expenditure and £150-200m to the opex. This implies that any short-term impact will be relatively minor at 50-100 basis points to EBITDA margin, all other things being equal this would imply a margin range of 49.0-49.5% to to the previous target of around 50% for FY23. And over a ten-year period, spending around £2.3 billion to migrate its data platform and infrastructure to the cloud MSFT sits well within cloud and legacy replacement opex projections, so any long-term margin impact should be net neutral.

Refresh the roadmap

The announcement of the MSFT partnership, while not immediately significant for the P&L, should help reshape the narrative around the stock for 2023. In particular, the lagging trading and banking segment should benefit from the improvements made to the new Workspace product. Additionally, post-transaction consolidation on an integrated and flexible infrastructure should also help (note that the company will use Azure Purview and Synapse for its cloud-based data architecture).

London Stock Exchange Group

The big option is to develop new products with MSFT on board while the revenue benefits were not quantified, management cited significant growth opportunities. It’s still in its infancy, but the joint London Stock Exchange/MSFT co-investment in the development roadmap of the data platform, Workspace product and analytics initiatives should see launches convincing over time. With MSFT also supporting new and improved analysis and modeling capabilities, I would expect improvements to the existing product as well. Results will take time, but at the very least the deal is a statement of intent on the company’s part as it seeks to gain more market share from top competitors Bloomberg and FactSet (FDS).

Mitigation of post-Refinitiv excess sales

The technical implication of the MSFT deal is also positive by buying a 4% stake in the company from the BX consortium, the latter will see its stake reduced. This means less potential to sell after the lockout expires, with the FY24 threshold being lowered to 9% (from 11%) and the 11% results due after FY22 remaining unchanged. With a lower overhang following the entry of MSFT, expect investors to refocus on the ongoing buyback.

The initial tranche of £250m has been completed, with the second tranche commencing in December and the final tranche expected thereafter (most likely Q2/Q3 2023). In total, this involves £750m of share price support; with BX and related parties also participating, the takeover should go a long way to mitigating the downside.

Microsoft Deal Adds Momentum to Improved Core Narrative

With the latest MSFT agreement, the London Stock Exchange Group continues to make positive progress in overhauling the fundamental narrative. The deal is unlikely to be accretive in the short term, given the upfront expense and (unquantified) revenue synergies downstream. But the most important takeaway, in my view, is the option of backing a major strategic partner like MSFT through new addressable markets and likely new product pipeline improvements in the long run.

While the narrative is also starting to change after a string of strong quarterly results, the continued valuation discount of financial data providers like MSCI (MSCI) and Thomson Reuters seems unwarranted. Assuming the strong execution continues over the next few quarters, expect the stock to be repriced accordingly.

Editor’s Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major US exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these actions.