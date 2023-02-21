Market volatility pays off for CME Group with record volumes





One of the markets’ biggest challenges last year was the Federal Reserve’s aggressive policy of raising the federal funds rate. After keeping interest rates near 0% in 2020 and 2021, rates rose at a rapid pace last year. Although this meant a blow to the stock and bond markets, not all stocks were negatively affected by this rate increase. CME Group (CME 0.07%) is the largest operator of derivatives exchanges, and the actions taken by the Fed helped it achieve a record year for trading volumes. Is the stock a buy at these levels? CME Group operates major derivatives exchanges CME Group operates numerous derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and the Commodity Exchange (COMEX). These exchanges trade interest rate products, stock index futures and options, foreign exchange products, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and many other products. CME Group derives revenue from trading and clearing fees and the sale of trading data to third parties such as Reuters and Bloomberg. Interest rate products are the core business of CME Group. Interest rate products represent 30% of CME Group’s turnover and include the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) which replaces the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). Interest rate futures also include Eurodollar futures and Treasury futures and options. These products help institutions lock in borrowing and lending rates. For example, if an institution wanted to borrow funds in six months and lock in the rate, it could use CME Group’s interest rate products to hedge the risk of rising rates. Low interest rates hurt CME Group in 2020 and 2021 During the pandemic, CME Group has struggled with low volumes in its interest rate products. This is due to the Fed’s policy of pushing interest rates as low as possible in order to stimulate the economy. The problem is that interest rates generally cannot go below 0%, especially in the short-term money markets. Since no one was willing to bet on a theoretical impossibility (negative rates), people who wanted to bet that rates would go up couldn’t find the “other side” of the trade. This has resulted in lower average daily volumes for these products. In 2022, the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates, which eliminated this problem. This resulted in the best year ever for CME Group with average daily volumes of 23.3 million contracts, a 19% increase from 2021. The transition from LIBOR to SOFR began with a bid-rigging scandal about 10 years ago. The SOFR contract is supposed to be based on actual transactions and not broker offers, which may or may not be honored and can be manipulated. LIBOR is due to be phased out in June this year and SOFR will take its place. In 2022, trade volumes for SOFR products have increased eightfold. Interest rate products were not the only area to see an increase in trading volumes. Stock indices saw a substantial 39% increase in average daily volumes as investors bet on E-mini, E-micro, S&P500 dividend and other equity-related products. Other products, including energy futures and options as well as currencies, also saw an increase in trading. CME isn’t cheap but it has a competitive gap CME Group is trading at 22.4x forecast earnings per share for 2023. That’s pretty high considering its growth, but CME has a competitive gap that would be extremely difficult for a competitor to replicate. Investors trade products based on both commission fees and liquidity, and this liquidity is difficult to create independently. Growth will come from launching additional products, which is a slow process. CME Group has a dividend yield of 2.4%, which shouldn’t tempt an income investor, but the stock will continue to be a mature producer with limited competition. Investors who want to sleep at night might find this combination appealing.

