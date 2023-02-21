Genetic code or postal code? Equitable pharmacogenetics takes into account both

Precision medicine is about to impact consumer medicines. What do pharmacists and clinicians need to understand about the impact of genetic and social determinants before giving a prescription?



Precision medicine is a new frontier in healthcare, offering a simple promise: matching the right patients with the right treatments at the right time. While this promise relies heavily on scientific advances in genomics, precision medicine works best when contextualized with other factors, including the social determinants of health.

But what does this mean for pharmacists, whose influence is gradually shifting to the heart of primary care? Speakers at a recent Wolters Kluwer webinar addressed this question, discussing the implications of evolving genomics amid ongoing health care disparities. Titled Pharmacy Next: Safer, Affordable and Personalized, the insightful event covered topics of interest to pharmacists, including the nuances of pharmacogenetics that go far beyond genetics alone.

One of the trends highlighted by the panelists was that of social factors: with consumer trust in pharmacists leading the way, according to a new survey commissioned by Wolters Kluwer, many pharmacists are reassessing their role in this rapidly changing world of medicine. precision and this should absolutely take social and environmental factors into account. factors, speakers noted.

So, what are the most important determinants and what is the role of pharmacists?

Emerging demand for personalized medicine

Consumers are ready for genomic testing. The Wolters Kluwers survey found that about 7 in 10 Americans said they would be willing to give a blood sample if it would help personalize their care.

A growing market for genomic testing has helped meet these demands head-on: a 2018 study counted about 75,000 genetic tests, with hundreds more added every month. Pharmacogenetic testing, in particular, has become more common as list of known gene-drug interactions growing steadily.

These developments come as pharmacists interact with patients more than ever before, so much of primary care could one day be delivered in a pharmacy. About 60% of respondents said they expected pharmacies and not doctors to provide most primary care services within five years.

As pharmacists take on these new roles and expectations, they will need to consider more context. With social factors leading up to 80% health care outcomes, which increasingly means making visible all the factors they cannot see.

Data interoperability and digital transformation have enabled this seemingly impossible task, such as apps that reveal key insights from vendor notes, audio messages, and other areas of unstructured clinical data. Dr. David Bates of Brigham and Womens Hospital and Harvard Medical School added that even AI could play a much more pronounced role in these efforts as the proliferation of data widens.

Dr. Eric Topol [founder of the Scripps Research Translational Institute] offered a vision where when a clinician thinks about what to do for a patient, they can consider all the different things about that individual, he said. Not just their genetic information, but all the clinical things that have happened to them, all the medications they are taking now, and what their previous experiences with medications have been. Bringing it all together is something the human mind cannot do but artificial intelligence can.

Go beyond biometrics alone

Although pharmacogenetic science has advanced, genomic testing still exists on a continuum marked by inequities that cause unequal access to it. The disparities call for a more measured look at precision medicine that balances these realities and, above all, goes beyond biometrics alone.

An obvious factor to consider is financial toxicity, which can occur when the cost of new tests becomes prohibitive. Webinar moderator Dan Streetman, Associate Director, Clinical Content – Reference Drug Interactions and Pharmacogenomics, explains:

Using genetics, kidney function and drug interactions to identify what we think is the best drug for a patient doesn’t have much value if the drug we recommend isn’t covered by their insurance, is just too expensive or if it causes a side effect that we can consider relatively minor but that has a substantial impact on that person because it directly affects their work, he said. The goal of identifying the best medicine for an individual cannot be achieved without considering all relevant patient-oriented factors, and this absolutely includes the social determinants of health.

At a time when medical debt affects one in five Americans and some 58 million people report cannot afford their prescribed medications, consideration of financial factors for pharmacogenetics is essential, not only in the most obvious way (such as out-of-pocket) but also in the most insidious, such as the ability to work. If the expected side effects could prevent people from getting their salaries, they are an obvious obstacle.

As a result, the Wolters Kluwer survey found cost to be a dominant driver of consumer confidence in pharmacies. If seeing a provider other than their doctor meant lower costs, 56% of Americans said they would trust a pharmacist as their prescriber.

Consideration of the diversity of social determinants of health

Although costs are a major barrier, the social determinants of health go well beyond financial toxicity. When it comes to precision medicine, panelists encouraged a more robust approach, especially for pharmacists:

Your zip code is more important than your genetic code when it comes to health outcomes, said Daniel Knecht, MD, MBA, of CVS Caremark. It’s exciting to focus on genomics and its promise. But ultimately the biggest determining factor here is the social behavioral determinants of health, access to healthy food, access to fresh water and clean air, employment and crime. . These are really important determinants, and we have to stay focused on that. And invest in it.

Other lifestyle factors that may or may not be interrelated with socioeconomic factors include poor dietary habits and sedentary behaviors. These and other behaviors can come from many different contributors, such as the patient’s own culture or the loneliness of a recently widowed person, for example. These many nuances represent opportunities for pharmacists to create more personalized impact even outside of genomics itself.

I think of preventive testing, screening, preventive care and lifestyle management as ways to save money across the system and things that pharmacists can do, said Natasha Petry, PharmD, MPH, BCACP, from Sanford Health and NDSU. I look at community and ambulatory care pharmacists. They are in a great position to perform certain point-of-care screenings and tests, as well as make lifestyle recommendations.

Making precision medicine even more precise

Pharmacists are entering an exciting era of patient care, as confidence in their profession coincides with a renaissance in pharmacogenetic achievement. But care cannot be delivered in a vacuum, which of course highlights the need for pharmacists to consider more context in every patient encounter.

As we continue to learn more, I’m really excited to see how we can combine things like disease susceptibility, pharmacogenomics, microbiome, proteomics, epigenetics, and the multiple areas of this medicine movement from precision, said Dr. Petry. But also, [to consider these] in combination with the social determinants of health and other factors so that we can precisely care for our patients in ways that they hope and want, and that we have never been able to do before.

Download the panel report to learn more about the evolution of the pharmaceutical industry and the growing role of the pharmacist. Visit Pharmacy Next to explore our consumer survey data and watch the full webinar.