Unfair Trade Practices: Gina Cass-Gottlieb, ACCC President at G+T

On February 14, Gilbert + Tobin hosted a roundtable with ACCC President Gina Cass-Gottlieb, Gilbert + Tobins Competition + Regulation Practice Leader Elizabeth Avery, Consumers Federation of Australia President Gerard Brody, and a virtual preface by the Deputy Minister for Competition. , Charities and Treasury The Honorable Dr Andrew Leigh MP.

The topic of discussion was the role of fairness in competition and consumer law. Panelists considered whether Australia should legislate a new ban against unfair trading practices, as recommended by the ACCC.

We would like to thank Ms. Cass-Gottlieb, Mr. Brody and Dr. Leigh for their valuable contributions to the panel.

Below is a recap of the main takeaways from the session.

The beginning of the injustice debate in Australia

The idea of ​​a ban on unfair behavior is not new. It was first recommended in 1997 by the Reid Committee. The ACCC has renewed its efforts to legislate the prohibition of unfair commercial practices, most recently in September 2022 where its Digital Platform Services Investigation Interim Report on Regulatory Reform raised concerns about problematic conduct both online and offline that may not be effectively addressed by Australian consumer law (ACL) (for an analysis of the interim report, see ACCC designs Australia’s future digital platform regulatory framework).

ACCC, Consumers Federation of Australia and G+T views on unfair marketing practices

Stakeholders expressed differing views on the need for and potential scope of a ban on unfair trading practices in Australia.

The ACCC has recently been at the forefront of advocating for a ban on unfairness in Australia. Ms Cass-Gottlieb reinforced the Commission’s position during the round table. She pointed out that We feel and we see the proof of this on a daily basis, that the current prohibitions [in the Competition and Consumer Act] are insufficient to provide the protection currently needed by consumersespecially in the era of the digital economy.

Similarly, Gerard Brody stated that the current ACL regime, particularly the prohibitions on misleading or misleading conduct and objectionable conduct, does not address endemic business practices that may not involve misleading representations or fail to achieve the high threshold of inequity.

G+T partner Elizabeth Avery instead argued that while fairness is certainly a fundamental value of Australian society, the prohibition of unfairness is embedded in existing provisions of competition law and the consumption. Aspects of injustice have been addressed in the new broader prohibition on abuse of market power, prohibitions on misleading and deceptive conduct, unfairness and unfair contracts, rather than having to introduce an entirely new prohibition .

There are real questions about the extent to which a new ban is needed, beyond the significant array of legislative tools the ACCC already has at its disposal.

On this point, Ms Cass-Gottlieb agreed that our existing competition law can encompass much of the community’s concerns, without needing a prohibition on unfair practices to do all the work.

Ms Avery pointed out that introducing a legislative fairness standard would introduce uncertainty for customers who otherwise comply with legislative prohibitions due to an ill-defined additional standard. While some other jurisdictions (such as the United States and South Africa) may have stand-alone bans, these bans must be considered in their historical and political context and cannot simply be grafted into Australian law.

Ms Avery particularly warned of the risk of a vague inequity regime crippling competition. As recognized by the High Court, competition is often described as a cutthroat process, where competitors compete aggressively against each other to provide higher quality products at lower prices. In addition to an uncertain standard of unfairness, there is a risk that competitors will do their best to avoid the shadow of a risk that their activities will be prosecuted as unfair.

Should unfair or unacceptable practices be the norm?

In discussing whether the unfairness standard provided the necessary consumer protections, the conversation turned to recent decisions such as ACCC vs. Mazda [2021] FCA 1493 and ASIC vs. Kobelyou [2019] HCA 18 (for an analysis of the case, see Fair shake: Prohibiting unfair practices in Australia). Ms Cass-Gottlieb argued that the lack of intervention in corporate conduct has the potential to create a race to the bottom where companies apply the minimum standards necessary to avoid enforcement action, but those standards fall short. what will sufficiently protect consumers.

Mr. Brody and Ms. Cass-Gottlieb agreed that instead of focusing on whether the conduct is unreasonable – that is, conduct which is so far outside the standards of business conduct accepted, the focus should be on whether the conduct distorts consumer choice or is confusing.

Community and judicial understanding of injustice

Ms Avery noted that the decision in Wired was divided, with the minority clearly acknowledging the unreasonableness of Mr. Kobelt’s conduct, suggesting that the issue was more about judicial attitudes than whether the conduct was portrayed as unreasonable or unfair.

In addition, a subsequent decision of the Full Federal Court in ACCC vs. Quantum Housing Group [2021] FCAFC 40, had no difficulty in concluding that a scheme was inadmissible when it deviated sufficiently from acceptable business practices to be against or offends the conscience. This decision was now widely followed and indicated that the bar for finding unfairness was not as high as the Kobelt decision might suggest.

While acknowledging the inherent difficulty in interpreting what exactly constitutes an injustice by community standards, Cass-Gottlieb argued that legislative change will aim to direct[ing] judges to think differently on what constitutes anti-competitive behavior. Ms. Cass-Gottlieb recognized the active role the ACCC would have to play in shaping the understanding and interpretation of injustice both in the community and in the justice system.

As the legal standard of unfairness is identified and clarified, Ms Cass-Gottlieb said the ACCC would take a proportionate approach to investigation and enforcement, commensurate with the nature of the conduct and the damage it could cause to the consumer. The ACCC would also issue guidelines regarding specific practices that it considered likely to violate a standard of fairness.

How will the ban on unfair commercial practices affect mergers?

Ms Cass-Gottlieb did not say if or when the economy-wide review of Australia’s merger regime would begin that the ACCC also recommended in its September 2022 report. However, she noted that the prohibition of unfair commercial practices would not work as an overlay in the context of mergers. There, the focus would continue to be on competition, although this would be interpreted relatively broadly:

The Commission certainly wonders in the context of merger cases, to what extent service differentiation, product differentiation, reflecting the purchasing choices of local suppliers, is an aspect of dynamic competition. We will continue to ask what, in terms of concentration, is likely competitive efficiency, but we will not limit views of substantial lessening of competition solely to price competition and efficiency.

What is the government’s position on outlawing injustice?

According to Dr Andrew Leigh, the government is currently taking steps to assess the appropriateness of an inequity ban in the Australian context:

THE [existing Australian] competition law has the ability to embrace much of the community’s concerns, regardless of the fact that a ban on unfair trading practices will do the trick.

The government has taken steps to strengthen Australia’s competition laws, recently introducing tougher penalties for anti-competitive behavior and outlawing unfair contract terms. It remains to be seen where the consultation with governments on unfair trading practices will lead.

