IEX exchange is “in talks with Coinbase to create a federally approved crypto market”

The IEX exchange is reportedly in talks with crypto firm Coinbase to create a federally approved crypto market.

IEX chairman Brad Katsuyama plans to relaunch the exchange, after initially working to secure government approval with disgraced FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried.

SBF has since been arrested and charged with massive fraud following the collapse of FTX.

Katsuyama is now reportedly in talks with former FTX rival Coinbase to team up to gain Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approval.

Katsuyama previously met with SEC Chairman Gary Gensler alongside SBF for proposal meetings that also included commission officials.

A spokesperson for IEX confirmed to DailyMail.com that “conversations” were taking place, but did not confirm who they were with.

IEX Chairman Brad Katsuyama plans to revive the exchange after initially working to secure government approval with disgraced FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried.

They said: “We continue to explore ways to help provide a regulatory pathway for digital asset securities, including conversations with regulators and other market participants, but we have not finalized any specific proposal including third parties.”

Coinbase claimed that an earlier report on the plans was “inaccurate”, but did not categorically deny it – and did not specify what the “inaccuracy” was.

After markets closed on Tuesday, Coinbase reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue of $605 million.

However, the company lost $557 million for the fourth quarter ending Dec. 31, compared to a profit of $840 million in the same quarter in 2021.

Coinbase also lost $2.625 billion in 2022, with higher interest rates and increased regulatory pressure causing digital assets to decline significantly.

It also reduced the value of the global crypto industry by almost $2 trillion, with the bankruptcy of FTX adding to the woes of the crypto market, now valued at $1 trillion.

The Securities and Exchange Commission declined to comment when approached by DailyMail.com.

Gensler, an MIT professor who previously worked as a banker for Goldman Sachs, has previously said he believes Bitcoin alone could be the only digital asset that is traded like a commodity.

Katsuyama, a veteran trader who was the protagonist of the Wall Street book “Flash Boys,” met with the SEC and SBF just before FTX filed for bankruptcy in November

Gensler, an MIT professor who previously worked as a banker for Goldman Sachs, has previously said he believes Bitcoin alone could be the only digital asset that is traded as a commodity.

He said the vast majority of crypto tokens are traded illegally as unregistered securities.

The SEC Chairman has filed lawsuits against various crypto firms over the past few weeks.

They include exchanges Kraken and Gemini for alleged violations of SEC rules, as well as entities allegedly selling unregistered coins.

Katsuyama, a veteran trader who was the protagonist of the Wall Street book “Flash Boys,” met with the SEC and SBF just before FTX filed for bankruptcy in November.

Regulators call the fraud one of the biggest in crypto history and accuse SBF and its associates of stealing clients’ assets to fund their lavish lifestyles.

They are also accused of trading losses with their sister hedge company, run by SBF’s occasional girlfriend, Alameda Research.

SBF has denied the charges against him and remains under house arrest at his parents’ property until his trial in October.

He could face up to 115 years in prison, with other FTX executives reaching plea deals with prosecutors and expected to testify in court as government witnesses against the former CEO.