Business
S&P 500 and Dow Jones fall after Fed minutes signal continued rate hikes
U.S. stocks closed mixed after choppy trading on Wednesday as investors pored over minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting earlier this month for clues about its next move.
The latest reading from the US central bank’s Jan. 31-Feb. 1 meeting said officials intended to make ‘continuous increases’ but open to reaching an endpoint later this year.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 0.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^ DJI) slipped about 80 points, or 0.3%. The technology-intensive Nasdaq composite (^IXIC) was an outlier, up 0.1%.
“Participants agreed that the Federal Open Market Committee had made significant progress over the past year in moving toward a sufficiently restrictive monetary policy stance,” the minutes read.
“Even so, participants agreed that while there were signs that the cumulative effect of the Committee’s tightening of monetary policy stance had begun to moderate inflationary pressures, inflation remained well above to the Committee’s long-term 2% target and the labor market remained very tight.”
Discussions also showed that most members were in favor of the smaller 0.25% increase granted in the last policy decision, but some members of the group preferred a rate increase of 50 basis points.
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester admitted in a speech last week she would have preferred the larger increase, but officials did not want to surprise the markets, which were valuing 0.25%.
“The worst of inflation may be in the background, but it remains well above the Fed’s target,” said Mike Loewengart, head of model portfolio construction at the Global Investment Office. of Morgan Stanley in a note. “Ultimately, many headwinds in the market are not going away and investors should expect volatility to continue as they analyze the impact that higher rates will have for longer.”
Earlier today, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard in a television interview with CNBC said the US central bank needs to cut the federal funds rate to a range of 5.25% to 5.5% in order to bring inflation back to its 2% target.
Wall Street banks have recently have revised their expectations for the next rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America teams said last week they estimate three more rate hikes this year. Prior to February’s interest rate hike, some market participants saw the move as potentially marking the end of the Fed’s rate hike cycle.
Coinbase (PIECE OF MONEY) was among the movers on Wednesday, falling 1.4% even after the cryptocurrency exchange announced fourth quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates and losses for the full year were narrower than expected.
Elsewhere in specific names, Palo Alto Networks’ (PANW) the stock jumped 12.5% after the a cybersecurity company has raised its annual profit outlook and said he was working on cost management.
Chinese search engine Baidu (BEGINNING) reported fourth quarter results better than expected, driven by the strength of its cloud, advertising and artificial intelligence segments. Shares closed the session down 2.6% after reversing early-day gains.
AMC Entertainment darling stock meme (CMA) was on duty after Allegheny County Employees Retirement System Files Class Action Lawsuit in Delaware alleging that the movie company created preferred stock without their permission. The shares rose 2.4%.
In the bond market, Treasury yields were flat early in the day after rising sharply on Tuesday to the highest levels since November.
The moves follow a strong sell-off on Tuesday that saw the S&P 500 plunge 2% below 4,000, the Dow wipe out 700 points and the Nasdaq plunge 2.5% on moves ahead as investors adjust their expectations at higher interest rates for longer.
Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc
|
Sources
2/ https://news.yahoo.com/stock-market-news-today-february-22-2023-120842564.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
