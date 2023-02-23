Trading hours: Extension of trading hours? The good, bad and ugly effects





NEW DELHI: A National Stock Exchange (NSE) discussion with stockbrokers over longer trading hours has sparked a debate over who will benefit most if trading terminals are active until midnight. Zerodha boss Nithin Kamath has already sounded the alarm, saying any move to extend futures and options (F&O) trading hours would boost capital markets revenue, but retail investors could suffer from stress and excessive trading. Nagpur-based trader Harshubh Shah went so far as to say on social media that the extension would force him to end his trading career after 14 years. “If time goes on, I will stop trading and officially end my trading career after 14 years. I don’t want to put money on health. Peace matters, family time matters,” he said. he tweeted. Exchanges have the power to extend trading in the F&O segment until 11:55 p.m. and in the cash segment until 5 p.m. Trading on both platforms currently closes at 3:30 p.m. Meanwhile, the NSE has already extended trading hours for interest rate derivatives to 5 p.m. Derivatives trader Ashish Gupta said extended trading hours will provide an opportunity to hedge positions in a timely manner in the event of a shock, but will lead to increased fatigue and stress levels for active traders like him. Brokerages believe it is necessary to extend market hours in the F&O and FX segments to hedge the day-to-day risk of global uncertainties. will prevent India from becoming a global investment destination, said Tejas Khoday, co-founder and CEO of discount brokerage platform FYERS. Longer trading hours will help increase capital formation by allowing more Indian people to participate and attract foreign investors to invest and hedge their portfolios with foreign exchange and equity, he said, adding that it can trigger a virtuous cycle that could ultimately benefit everyone. Brokers also say that extended trading hours may further motivate Gen Z and millennial investors, leading to a possible increase in volumes, as they can now trade stocks after meeting their professional commitments. An extension of F&O market hours can also help us reduce trading volumes that go overseas after our trading hours, providing additional trading and earning opportunities for market participants, said Anuj Shah, Chief Commercial Officer. of Axis Securities. However, he said it was crucial to see trading volumes in extended market timeframes as low volumes can lead to erratic movements on either side. There have been a lot of regulatory changes in India over the past 15 months which has already changed the landscape for many brokers on the operations and technology side. We need to see how settlement and bank bonds will work with extended trading hours, Shah said. (Disclaimer: The recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

