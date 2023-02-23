Business
Does London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) deserve a spot on your watchlist?
Investors are often driven by the idea of discovering “the next big thing”, even if that means buying “historic stocks” without any income, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud investors’ minds, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Although a well-funded business may suffer losses for years, it will eventually have to turn a profit or investors will move on and the business will wither away.
If this type of business isn’t your style, and you like businesses that generate revenue or even profit, then you might be interested in London Stock Exchange Group (LON: LSEG). This does not mean that the company presents the best investment opportunity, but profitability is a key element of business success.
London Stock Exchange Group’s earnings per share increase
The market is a short-term voting machine, but a long-term weighing machine, so you would expect the stock price to eventually follow earnings per share (EPS) results. This makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any business. We can see that over the past three years, the London Stock Exchange Group has grown its EPS by 7.0% per year. This may not be particularly high growth, but it shows that earnings per share are steadily moving in the right direction.
A careful look at revenue growth and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of recent earnings growth. Not all London Stock Exchange Group revenue this year is revenue operations, so keep in mind that the revenue and margin figures used in this article may not be the best representation of the underlying business. While the London Stock Exchange Group has done well to grow revenues over the past year, EBIT margins have been held back at the same time. So if EBIT margins can stabilize, this top line growth should pay off for shareholders.
The chart below shows how the company’s top and bottom line has grown over time. For more details, click on the image.
Are London Stock Exchange Group insiders aligned with all shareholders?
Investors are always looking for a vote of confidence in the companies they own and insider buying is one of the main indicators of optimism in the market. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal an uptrend on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.
We haven’t seen any insiders sell shares of London Stock Exchange Group in the past year. With that in mind, it’s heartening that Kathleen DeRose, the company’s independent non-executive director, paid £15,000 for shares at around £69.32 each. It looks like at least one insider is ready to show the market that there is potential within the London Stock Exchange Group.
As mentioned earlier, the London Stock Exchange Group is a growing company, which is encouraging. While some companies struggle to grow EPS, the London Stock Exchange Group seems free from this gloomy affliction. While there is a lone insider adding to their holdings, just consider adding them to the watchlist. Now you can try to form an opinion about the London Stock Exchange Group by focusing only on these factors, Or you could Also examine how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.
The good news is that the London Stock Exchange Group isn’t the only growth stock to buy insiders. Here is a list of them… with insider purchases over the past three months!
Please note that insider trading discussed in this article refers to reportable trading in the relevant jurisdiction.
