NSE receives final approval to launch the Social Stock Exchange as a separate segment

The National Stock Exchange of India has received final approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch the Social Stock Exchange (SSE) as a separate segment of the NSE.

The exchange had previously received approval in principle from Sebi to launch the SSE platform and was awaiting the final green light.

The SSE segment will offer a new avenue for social enterprises to finance social initiatives, provide them with visibility and bring increased transparency in the mobilization and use of funds by social enterprises. Any social enterprise, non-profit organization (NPO) or for-profit social enterprise (FPE), which establishes its primacy of social intent can be registered/listed on the SSE segment, NSE said in a statement.

For eligible NPOs, the first stage of onboarding begins with listing on the Social Stock Exchange segment. After registration, NPOs can initiate the fundraising process by issuing instruments such as the Zero Coupon Zero Principal (ZCZP) through public issuance or private placement. At present, regulations have prescribed the minimum issue size as 1 crore and minimum app size for subscription to 2 lakhs for issuing ZCZP,” the circular reads.

For FPE, the process for the issuance and listing of securities will be the same as that applicable to the issuance and listing of securities under the Exchange’s existing processes (based on eligibility criteria for the Board SME Platform or Innovator Growth Platform, as the case may be in addition to the criteria provided to be eligible as social enterprises),” he added.

“To raise awareness, we have organized various events and held hands with social enterprises currently at different stages of integration on the exchange. I take this opportunity to ask social enterprises to get in touch with our teams to understand the mechanism and the benefits of listing and listing on the Social Stock Exchange segment,” said Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director and CEO of NSE.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her speech on the Union Budget 2019-2020 had proposed the creation of an SSE, within the regulatory framework of Sebi, to list social enterprises and voluntary organizations working to achieve a social welfare objective, so that they can raise capital in the form of equity, debt or units such as a mutual fund (MF).

In October last year, the BSE exchange had obtained a green light in principle from the capital market regulator SEBI for the ESS as a separate segment.

