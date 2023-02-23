Asian stocks rise after Wall St slips on fears of a rate hike





BEIJING (AP) Global stock markets were mixed on Thursday after notes from a Federal Reserve meeting showed officials expected further hikes in U.S. interest rates to tackle stubborn inflation. London, Shanghai and Hong Kong fell. Frankfurt and Wall Street futures advanced. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday. Notes from the Federal Reserve’s latest board meeting showed members expect continued hikes in its key rate to slow the economy. This dampened hopes for cuts as early as the end of this year. The need for higher rates for longer has been clearly established,” Vishnu Varathan of Mizuho Bank said in a report. In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London fell 0.3% to 7,909.58. Frankfurt’s DAX rose less than 0.1% to 15,399.99 while the CAC 40 in Paris fell 0.1% to 7,299.26. On Wall Street, the future of the benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.4%. That of the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3%. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 lost 0.2%. Its gain this year narrowed to 3.9% from a high of 8.9%. The Dow Jones slid 0.3% while the Nasdaq composite edged up 0.1%. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5% to 3,276.19 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 0.5% to 20,323.24. The Kospi in Seoul rose 1% to 2,442.26 after South Korea’s central bank left its key rate unchanged. Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 fell 0.4% to 7,285.40. The Indian Sensex advanced less than 0.1% to 59,801.66. New Zealand and Jakarta advanced while Singapore and Bangkok fell. Global stock prices fell on concerns that inflation that hit multi-decade highs last year may not cool as quickly or smoothly as traders had hoped. Traders fear that the Fed and other central banks are willing to push the world into recession to extinguish upward pressure on prices. Traders are off bets that the Fed could cut rates at the end of this year. They expect at least two more increases of 0.25 percentage points. Some believe the U.S. central bank could go back to using unusually large increases of twice that margin, as it did last year. The Fed’s key rate is between 4.50% and 4.75%, whereas it was close to zero a year ago. He said he didn’t expect any cuts this year. The Fed minutes showed that a few officials preferred to raise the benchmark rate by 0.5 points at the last meeting, or double the margin decided by the bank. This follows resilient readings on hiring, retail sales and inflation that showed economic activity is still strong. Traders see a 3 in 4 chance that the Fed will raise rates by 0.25 points at its March meeting, according to CME Group. They see a 27% chance of a 0.50 point upside. A month ago, traders saw about a one-in-five chance the Fed wouldn’t raise rates at all in March. In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained 20 cents to $74.15 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell from $2.41 on Wednesday to $73.95. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trade, advanced 19 cents to $80.64 a barrel in London. It fell from $2.45 the previous session to $80.60. The dollar fell to 134.79 yen from 134.99 yen on Wednesday. The euro fell to $1.0623 from $1.0650. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

