Former pharmaceutical executive and cousin charged with insider trading in Kodak shares | USAO-SDNY
Damian Williams, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Michael J. Driscoll, Deputy Director in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) New York Field Office, today announced the unsealing of ‘an indictment charging JAMES ANDREW STILES, aka Andrew Stiles, and EDWARD GRAY STILES, aka Gray Stiles, with multiple counts of securities fraud and conspiracy to commit both wire fraud and securities fraud in a scheme to engage in insider trading based on misleading information about possible government loans to be made to Eastman Kodak Company to finance the production of pharmaceutical components related to COVID- 19. ANDREW STILES was arrested this morning in South Carolina, and GRAY STILES was arrested this morning in Virginia.
US Attorney Damian Williams said: By stealing confidential business information, Andrew Stiles allegedly betrayed the trust of his employer, a pharmaceutical company working to help the public at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and conspired with his cousin, Gray Stiles, for collectively making over a million dollars in illegal profits. Today’s arrests show that this Bureau will continue to pursue those who seek to profit at the expense of the integrity and fairness of our capital markets.
FBI Deputy Director Michael J. Driscoll said, As alleged, the defendants are the latest examples of criminal actors who rely on material, nonpublic information to trade securities for their own gain. When individuals motivated by greed illegally tip the balance in their favor, public confidence in the integrity of our financial markets is eroded. Investigating and holding accountable the perpetrators of these schemes remains a priority for the FBI.
According to the allegations in the indictment unsealed in Manhattan federal court:[1]
Between June and July 2020, ANDREW STILES conducted an insider trading scheme in which he misappropriated material nonpublic information (MNPI) and used it to trade shares of Eastman Kodak Corporation (Kodak) and further provided that MNPI to its cousin, GRAY STILES, so GRAY also trades on the MNPI.
Meanwhile, ANDREW STILES was an executive at a company (Company-1) that was working with Kodak to collaborate on the production of chemicals for pharmaceutical manufacturing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Company-1 was also assisting Kodak with its application for a large government loan, which ultimately resulted in news on July 27, 2020 of a government letter of interest to provide Kodak with a $765 million loan (the letter of intent). In the following days, Kodak stock rose significantly, at one point reaching more than 2,500% above the closing price before the letter of intent was announced.
In June and July 2020, ANDREW STILES was made aware of Kodaks’ efforts to secure the government loan, and he both traded using this non-public information and passed this information on to GRAY STILES. For example, on July 9, 2020, when Kodak requested a $655 million loan, ANDREW STILES and GRAY STILES exchanged the following coded text messages:
GRAY: Any update on the movie we sent a few weeks ago to be developed
ANDRE: 600+. maybe 2 weeks
GRAY: I can live with that hahaha
Between June 2020, after ANDREW STILES learned of a potential loan from Kodak, and July 27, 2020, when the Letter of Intent was first published, ANDREW STILES purchased over 90,000 shares of Kodak, including several purchases the day before the expected date of the letter of intent. To be announced. GRAY STILES has purchased over 30,000 shares, more than half of which were purchased the day before the expected letter of intent announcement. In fact, on July 27, 2020, ANDREW STILES texted GRAY STILES, Tmw stating the expected date of the announcement. Less than a minute later, GRAY STILES replied, Damn it. Following this trade, and before the news broke, ANDREW and GRAY STILES each purchased over 10,000 additional shares.
ANDREW and GRAY STILES each sold their entire shares in the days and weeks following the announcement. ANDREW STILES made profits of over $500,000; GRAY STILES made over $700,000 in profits.
* * *
ANDREW STILES, 37, of South Carolina, and GRAY STILES, 37, of Virginia, are each charged with three counts of securities fraud, each carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, and a conspiracy to commit wire fraud. and securities fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
The maximum legal penalties in this case are prescribed by Congress and are provided here for informational purposes only, as any sentencing of the defendants will be determined by a judge.
Mr. Williams praised the remarkable work of the FBI.
This case is being handled by the Offices Securities and Commodities Fraud Task Force. Assistant US Attorneys Alex Rossmiller, Nicolas Roos and Allison Nichols are in charge of the prosecution.
The counts in the indictment are charges only and the accused are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
[1] As the introductory sentence indicates, the entire text of the indictment and the description of the indictment contained in this press release constitute allegations only, and each fact described must be addressed. as an allegation.
Sources
https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdny/pr/former-pharma-executive-and-cousin-charged-insider-trading-kodak-stock
