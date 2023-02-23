



WASHINGTON The US Department of Labor, the IRS and the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation today issued Federal Register notices announcing changes to the 2023 Form 5500 Annual Statement/Employee Benefit Plan Report and Short Form 5500-SF. These changes are expected to reduce overall employee benefit plan filing costs $95 million a year. The announcement marks the third and final phase of implementation of a September 2021 regulatory proposal, which included changes related to provisions in the Law Enforcement Act on setting up each community for the pension, commonly referred to as the SECURE Act, which affected annual reporting requirements under the Employees Act. Retirement Income Security Act and Internal Tax Code. The first two phases of implementation included the publication of Federal Register Notices in December 2021 for Phase I and May 2022 for Phase II, respectively, to adopt the 2021 Forms 5500 Filing/Reporting Amendments and 2022. Today’s Phase III announcement includes a Notice of Review of Final Departmental, IRS, and PBGC Forms for Plan Year 2023 Forms and Instructions and a Notice of final regulations by the department making corresponding amendments to the annual report regulations under Title I of ERISA. Form changes and regulatory changes, particularly those related to reporting on multi-employer plans, enhance Form 5500 as an essential tool for monitoring, public disclosure and policy data, the Secretary said. Benefits Security Assistant, Lisa M. Gomez. The 2023 plan year reports that will generally be filed beginning in July 2024 for calendar year plans include the following changes: A consolidated Form 5500 reporting option for certain groups of defined contribution pension plans, reporting enhanced by group employer plans and other multi-employer plans.

A change in the participant counting methodology to determine eligibility for simplified reporting alternatives available to small plans, which are typically plans with less than 100 participants.

A breakdown of reports of administrative expenses paid by the plan on the plan’s financial statements.

Further enhancements to financial and funding reporting by defined benefit plans covered by PBGC.

The A Added some Internal Revenue Code compliance issues to improve tax oversight and compliance for tax-qualified pension plans.

Technical and compliance changes as part of the annual rotation of forms and instructions. In addition, technical adjustments have been made to the Federal Register notices to address certain provisions of the SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022 on Section 403(b) of the Code relating to multi-employer plans, including employer-sponsored plans. in common, required minimum distributions and audit requirements for plans in defined contribution group reports. provisions. Federal Register notices, Document #2023-02653 for the notice of revision of the final forms and Document #2023-02652 for the Notice of Final Rule, also include appendices that describe changes to forms and instructions as well as an analysis of regulatory impact and paperwork burden. A more detailed summary of the changes to annual reports is included in a fact sheet posted on the ministry’s website today. Mock-ups of the forms and instructions will be available on reginfo.gov as part of the Paperwork Reduction Act authorization process. Publication of information-only copies of the forms and instructions will take place later in 2023.

