Plans are to be submitted for a multi-million pound regeneration program at Broadbridge Heath





Release date: February 23, 2023 West Sussex County Council is preparing to submit plans for a multi-million pound retail park as part of a regeneration scheme at Broadbridge Heath, near Horsham. The plans will see the introduction of a selection of exciting new brands to the area, including a discount food retailer. The proposals aim to create approximately 137 new jobs for local people and provide new facilities for the community. County Council wants to redevelop the former depot at Broadbridge Heath, a site which was identified as surplus to requirements in 2018, to provide new commercial and retail space that will extend and complement existing shops nearby . Jeremy Hunt, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Finance and Property, said: “We are delighted to announce our plans to deliver this exciting new regeneration scheme at Broadbridge Heath. This opportunity will not only provide new facilities and jobs for the community, but will also support the local economy and provide a vital source of revenue for the council to support frontline services, at a time when government finances premises have never been so much in demand. A planning application is being prepared and should be submitted in the spring of 2023. Before that, the county council wants to know the opinion of the community. Residents can learn more and have their say on the plans by visiting www.broadbridgeretailpark.co.uk or attend a public consultation on March 7 at the Bridge Leisure Centre, Broadbridge Heath, between 4pm and 7pm. Initial comments prior to submission of planning application must be received no later than Friday, March 17. The project team can also be contacted by emailing [email protected] or calling (freephone) 0800 368 1823.

