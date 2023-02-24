The international arm of Dar Al Arkans, Dar Global, is listed on the London Stock Exchange with a valuation of $600 million





Three Arab carbon storage facilities capture 10% of global CO2: Arab Monetary Fund

RIYADH: Three carbon storage facilities in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar capture 10% of the world’s carbon dioxide every year, according to an Arab Monetary Fund official. Abdul Rahman Al-Hamidi, managing director and chairman of the organization, revealed that the facilities captured around 40 million tonnes in 2020. The announcement was made at the conference on Enhancing the Transition to a Circular Carbon Economy to Support Sustainable Development currently taking place in Abu Dhabi. Al-Hamidi noted that the circular carbon economy approach can reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve resource efficiency and promote sustainable economic development in Arab countries. The circular carbon economy is a framework for managing and reducing carbon emissions through the 4Rs reduce, reuse, recycle and dispose. With many energy security challenges, the circular carbon economy offers an opportunity not only to reduce carbon emissions, but also to spur economic growth and create new job opportunities, Al-Hamidi added. Carbon dioxide emissions from coal consumption have jumped to 15.3 gigatonnes in 2021. Coal alone accounts for 40% of total global emissions growth. Al-Hamidi said: With the expansion of the uses of energy sources and the fluctuation of their prices, the focus shifts directly to fossil fuel sources, especially oil and gas, to classify them as major responsible for the emission of greenhouse gases harmful to the environment. , especially carbon dioxide, in light of what the globe has seen in recent years. The Arab region has achieved good results in terms of energy efficiency through the provision of affordable energy, according to data revealed by the World Energy Council. As for energy security, it remained below expectations. The region contains nearly 50% of the world’s oil reserves and about 40% of the world’s natural gas reserves. Al-Hamidi further noted that the Arab world has the resources and experience to shift to a circular carbon economy. We have abundant natural resources, such as solar and wind power, to create low-carbon energy systems, so we can develop innovative technologies and business models that support the transition to a circular economy and create new job opportunities in areas such as renewable energy, emissions management and recycling, Al-Hamidi added. Many Arab countries have set ambitious targets for renewable energy in the medium and long term, to be achieved by 2030 and 2050 while committing to reduce emissions from the fossil fuel sector.

