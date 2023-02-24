Business
S&P 500 snaps four-day losing street, Dow and Nasdaq rise
U.S. stocks soared on Thursday to end a to-and-fro session in the green after rate concerns led to four straight days of declines for the S&P 500 (^GSPC).
The benchmark US stock index gained 0.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^ DJI) added 110 points, or 0.3%. The technology-intensive Nasdaq composite (^IXIC) climbed 0.7%.
A batch of economic data hit traders’ desks early Thursday. The government’s second estimate of fourth quarter GDP was revised down to 2.7% compared to 2.9% reported last month in the preliminary reading, reflecting weaker consumer spending and higher inflation figures in the last three months of 2022.
Meanwhile, unemployment insurance claims fell last week to 192,000, the The Department of Labor said THURSDAY. Economists polled by Bloomberg had expected jobless claims to hit 200,000.
In individual stock moves, shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) rose 14% after the chipmaker released its fourth-quarter results on Wednesday which beat analyst estimates, even though gaming revenue nearly halved from a year ago. The company said it would partner with artificial intelligence platforms amid booming interest in the technology, prompting optimism about its growth prospects.
Wayfair (O) shares plunged 23% in their worst single-day drop on record after the online furniture retailer reported a drop of 5 million customers and worse-than-expected losses.
Dominos Pizza (DPZ) shares fell 12%, the the biggest drop in the stock since 2010, after reporting that demand for pizza delivery had plummeted. Papa Johns (PZZA) shares also fell 6%.
Lucid Group Shares (LCID) fell nearly 12% after electric vehicle maker missed fourth quarter earnings estimateswhile a drop in pre-orders for its Air sedan signaled a drop in demand for its cars.
Ali Baba (BABA) the stock was little changed after paring an earlier gain. The Chinese e-commerce giant unveiled better-than-expected quarterly results, benefiting from the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the last three months of 2022.
Etsy Stocks (ETSY) increased by 2.4% after the online craft market fourth quarter reported revenue which beat Wall Street estimates, citing a boost from strong holiday shopping demand.
Meanwhile, in the bond market, US Treasury yields resumed their ascent, with the benchmark 10-year note rising above 3.95% early Thursday.
On Wednesday, investors received a reading of the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s Jan. 31-Feb. 1 meeting that said officials intended to make ‘continuous increases’ interest rates to curb inflation. Investors now expect the fed funds rate to peak at 5.5%.
The majority of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members backed this month’s smaller 25 basis point hike, but a few participants indicated a desire to raise rates 50 basis points higher.
In future meetings, “the case for a return to 50 basis points is weak, in our view,” Pantheon Macroeconomics chief economist Ian Shepherdson said in a note. “But if early February data, including payrolls, retail sales and CPI, are not materially weaker than January, the trade-off would be to schedule two more rate hikes beyond the projections for December.”
“We believe the Fed has already done enough and should wait for the full effect of its actions to materialize,” Shepherdson said.
