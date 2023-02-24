A very good stock market (and sentiment results)





Matthew Colombo In last week’s note, we reiterated our argument from October that pain trading was UP in the first half of this year DESPITE seasonal short-term headwinds and the possibility of short-term weakness. (read full note for context): Hedgefundtips.com Here’s what the chart above looks like this week: stockcharts.com On Tuesday (during the 700pt DOW flush), I joined Seana Smith and Dave Briggs on Yahoo! Finance. Thanks to Taylor Clothier, Sydnee Fried, Dave and Seana for having me on the show. Key takeaways from the segment: The bears should dampen their enthusiasm. This is normal consolidation after rallying around 18.5% from October lows in a period of seasonal weakness (late February). Markets are not TOP when everyone is overweight OBLIGATIONS, they are TOP when everyone is overweight Watch in HD directly on Yahoo! Finance here are some rental data that I reference: CoreLogic Here is a visual of household balance sheets (decreasing but historically unrivaled): Morgan Stanley On Friday, I joined Cheryl Casone in the studio to talk about markets, positioning, inflation and opportunity on Fox Business The Claman Countdown. Thanks to Kathryn Meyers, Cheryl and Liz Claman for inviting me to: Watch the FULL interview in HD directly on Fox Business Data referenced in segment: BofA BofA BofA BofA And finally, on Friday night, I joined Phillip Yin on CGTN America to discuss inflation and the markets. Thanks to Longwei Zheng and Phil for inviting me to: Good enough While most of what you’ve come across over the past few months has been negativity, here are some concepts we reminded viewers of in our weekly podcast. This weekend, I spoke at the MoneyShow. One of the other speakers was Jeff Hirsch from the legendary Stock Trader’s Almanac. You may remember this chart we published all January indicating good things for 2023: CFR In Jeff’s presentation, he presented a number of slides that speak to this statistical advantage and point to good things to come: Stock Trader’s Almanac Stock Trader’s Almanac Stock Trader’s Almanac Stock Trader’s Almanac Courtesy of Jeff Hirsch at StockTradersAlmanac.com. The trend is your friend: RBC Wealth Management The job offer is back online: Jeff Hirsch at StockTradersAlmanac.com The Last Shall Be First theme we highlighted in our Q4 notes plays out in spades: BofA In our view, despite the near-term consolidation, the medium-term outlook for equities is pretty darn good. Now let’s move on to the more short-term view of the general market: In this week’s AAII sentiment survey result, the percent bullish crashed to 21.6% from 34.1% the previous week. The bearish percentage went from 28.8% to 38.6%. Rarely have I seen retail investors panic so much and so quickly. AAII stockcharts.com The CNN Fear and Greed went from 74 last week to 63 this week. Chilled feeling. CNN CNN And finally, the NAAIM (National Association of Active Investment Managers Index) fell to 81.43% this week from 85.4% equity exposure last week. stockcharts.com

